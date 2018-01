WikiLeaks has released evidence which shows thatThe collusion between The New York Times - supposedly the United States' newspaper of repute - and the U.S. State Department, revealsThe Times was one of five newspapers that obtained an advance copy of all leaked cables, which began being released on November 28, 2010. WikiLeaks made the specific cables, selected by the newspapers and redacted by their journalists, available on its website.The New York Times initially covered the story in a nine-part series spanning nine days, with the first story published simultaneously with the other outlets.The New York Times was not originally intended to receive the leak, allegedly due to its negative portrayal of Julian Assange, but The Guardian decided to share coverage, citing earlier cooperation while covering the Afghan and Iraqi war logs.The Guardian, a British publication, was revealed to have been the source of the copy of WikiLeaks documents given to The New York Times in order to prevent the British government from obtaining any injunction against the publication to stop the release.Ironically, instead of having any semblance of journalistic integrity, Times "reporter"For an outlet that claims to be a beacon of freedom that holds power accountable, the methods employed by Shane seem to intimate exactly the opposite - the Times will work diligently to protect the ruling political-elite oligarchy, and help keep the public confused.In the past, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has called the mainstream media "very, very, very inaccurate" corporate presstitutes, and "opportunistic snipers," accusing newspapers of printing "weaponized text." "WikiLeaks is very happy that there is a narrative about fake news out there because we have a perfect record of having never got it wrong in terms of authentications.""When the narrative of fake news came out and was then taken off effectively by the neo-liberal press and pushed around," Assange elaborated. "I could see exactly where that was going. I was rather happy about it."What is special about WikiLeaks is that it's not just another damn story," Assange said. "It's not just another damn journalist putting their damn byline, advertising themselves and their position on another damn story."Assange explained how Wikileaks' searchable database contrasts with reading a newspaper like The New York Times, "You're not reading pre-weaponized knowledge.So when The New York Times tells you a fantastic story, just remember thatDoes that sound like journalistic integrity from a newspaper of repute - or