Fitton was right.
The FBI seized Weiner's laptop after he was caught sexting with an underage teenager and discovered CLASSIFIED INFORMATION on the disgraced politician's computer.
The Daily Mail reported:
At least five emails determined to be classified were found among 2,800 documents stored on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, whose then-wife Huma Abedin was deputy chief of staff to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.Hillary Clinton is directly responsible for this. She along with everyone complicit must be investigated and brought to justice. Americans are mad as hell that Hillary has gotten a free pass after committing one crime after another.
The State Department released hundreds of pages of materials Friday afternoon, including a total of eight pages classified at the 'confidential level,' the third most sensitive level the U.S. government uses.
The emails date from 2010, 2011 and 2012 and concern discussions with Middle East leaders including some from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.
Large portions, including entire pages, were redacted before the documents' release.
Three of them were sent either to or from an address called 'BBB Backup,' which one email identifies as a backup of a Blackberry Bold 9700, presumably belonging to Abedin.
One page of a document released Friday is heavily redacted and marked 'classified'; it mentions 'update on Hamas-PA talks,' referring to the Palestinian Authority.
Another is a four-page 'call sheet' meant to guide Clinton through a sensitive phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu.
The work-related emails and other documents were recovered from Weiner's computer last year by the FBI.
Civilians like Weiner, who was once a congressman but resigned in mid-2011, are prohibited from possessing or reading classified documents without a security clearance.
Hillary has put our national security at risk time and time again with her mishandling of classified information, pay-to-play and Uranium One scandal. Enough is enough!
PAGING AG SESSIONS!
Tom Fitton had this to say about the new Huma/Hillary doc dump from the State Department Friday:
This is a major victory. After years of hard work in federal court, Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents. It will be in keeping with our past experience that Abedin's emails on Weiner's laptop will include classified and other sensitive materials. That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner's laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton's and Huma Abedin's obvious violations of law.More from Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton about Huma, Weiner and Hillary (VIDEO):
