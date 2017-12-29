© Getty Images



The State Department is set to release portions of 2,800 of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin's work-related emails and other documents, all recovered last year by the FBI on a laptop belonging to her estranged husband Anthony Weiner.Tom Fitton, president of the center-right government transparency group Judicial Watch, tweeted on Thursday afternoon thatFitton asked whether President Donald Trump's Justice Department would 'finally take action on Clinton/Abedin misdeeds.'Weiner handed his computer over to federal investigators as the FBI probed allegations that he had been sexting with an underage girl, a story first broken by DailyMail.com. Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison in September over the sexting case, and reported to a federal correctional facility early last month to begin service his time.Judicial Watch has pressed in court for the public release of emails and other materials from Clinton's tenure as secretary of state. The Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit that resulted in Friday's coming document-dump was filed in May 2015.Fitton told DailyMail.com on Friday that'We expect that we will be told that some of these classified materials were on Weiner's laptop, which is highly disturbing. Let's hope it spurs a long needed Clinton special counsel or, at least, a serious criminal investigation,' he added.The State Department has said that its preliminary review suggested 'a significant portion of the materials may be duplicative' of other material that has already been made public.But Fitton still'This is a disturbing development,' Fitton said in September after the State Department revealed how many government emails and other documents ended up on Weiner's PC.The FBI investigated Clinton's emails but closed the probe during last year's presidential election season.While Comey called Clinton 'extremely careless' in her handling of sensitive informationThen, in October, Comey wrote a letter to lawmakers informing them of new emails found on Weiner's computer - a revelation that threw Clinton's campaign into a tailspin.But Judicial Watch sued again, demanding '[a]ll emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov' email address.