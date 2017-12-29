Puppet Masters
State Dept. to release 2,800 of Abedin's work docs and emails from Anthony Weiner's laptop
David Martosko, Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Thu, 28 Dec 2017 16:57 UTC
Tom Fitton, president of the center-right government transparency group Judicial Watch, tweeted on Thursday afternoon that State would publish 'releasable portions' of the documents on Friday. Fitton asked whether President Donald Trump's Justice Department would 'finally take action on Clinton/Abedin misdeeds.'
Weiner handed his computer over to federal investigators as the FBI probed allegations that he had been sexting with an underage girl, a story first broken by DailyMail.com. Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison in September over the sexting case, and reported to a federal correctional facility early last month to begin service his time.
Judicial Watch has pressed in court for the public release of emails and other materials from Clinton's tenure as secretary of state. The Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit that resulted in Friday's coming document-dump was filed in May 2015.
Fitton told DailyMail.com on Friday that it's 'outrageous' that Clinton and Abedin 'walked out of the State Department with classified documents and the Obama FBI and DOJ didn't do a thing about it.' 'We expect that we will be told that some of these classified materials were on Weiner's laptop, which is highly disturbing. Let's hope it spurs a long needed Clinton special counsel or, at least, a serious criminal investigation,' he added.
The State Department has said that its preliminary review suggested 'a significant portion of the materials may be duplicative' of other material that has already been made public.
But Fitton still believes Clinton and Abedin, her longtime aide and deputy chief of staff, committed crimes by exchanging classified material in private emails connected to Clinton's now-infamous homebrew server.
'This is a disturbing development,' Fitton said in September after the State Department revealed how many government emails and other documents ended up on Weiner's PC.
'Our experience with Abedin's emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials.'
The FBI investigated Clinton's emails but closed the probe during last year's presidential election season.
In July 2016, then FBI Director James Comey hosted a press conference announcing that the FBI would recommend to the Department of Justice that Democratic nominee Clinton not be charged for mishandling classified information.
While Comey called Clinton 'extremely careless' in her handling of sensitive information he also said that no 'reasonable prosecutor' would bring a criminal case against her.
Then, in October, Comey wrote a letter to lawmakers informing them of new emails found on Weiner's computer - a revelation that threw Clinton's campaign into a tailspin.
Just days after Comey's letter was made public the FBI announced that nothing new had been found and that the case against Clinton had been closed again.
But Judicial Watch sued again, demanding '[a]ll emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov' email address.
