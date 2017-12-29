Icy pond
© Getty Images
A Utah deputy rescues an 8-year-old child from a frozen pond on Christmas day.
An 8-year-old Utah boy is alive today because of the heroic actions of one Washington County Sheriff's Office sergeant who heroically punched his way through an icy pond to save the boy who had fallen through.

What are the details?

The Christmas incident occurred after the young boy chased a dog who ran onto the water. Another child who was with the boy ran for help after the other boy had gone under the ice.

KSTU-TV reported that the officer, Sgt. Aaron Thompson, who was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene, entered the pond without any equipment and began punching through the ice in an attempt to save the boy.

According to KSTU, the child was approximately 25 feet away from the shore.

"I couldn't feel anything. I didn't notice anything when I was doing it," Thompson said according to the Associated Press. "I knew that time was of the essence. I had a very short window to get that child out of the water."

Thompson added that as the ice got thicker, he couldn't break through with his arms and fists.

"I had to jump up on top of the ice, putting my weight on it, and then pound on it to get it to break," he said during a news conference.

Thompson said that when he was finally submerged in the pond, the level reached his neck, and he found the boy beneath the surface of the ice shortly thereafter.

KTSU reported that Thompson and another citizen were able to retrieve the boy from the pond.

The AP reported that Thompson said rescuers believed the young boy was in 37 degree water for approximately 30 minutes.

Both the child and Thompson were taken to the hospital and treated.

Thompson was treated for cuts to his arms as well as symptoms of hypothermia.

The young boy was hospitalized. No details were available on his condition as of Tuesday evening.