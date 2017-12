Speaking to Ed Henry on "Fox News @ Night" Tuesday, the first-term Florida Republican said Sessions is a "spectator" at this point after recusing himself from all matters related to the Russia probe.Sessions' deputy, Rod Rosenstein, appointed Mueller to look into Russian interference in the presidential election after the firing of FBI Director James Comey.Henry pushed back, saying that even some Republicans have conceded that firing Mueller would set off a "constitutional crisis."Meantime, Yahoo! News reports that Mueller's team is "pursuing new leads, interrogating new witnesses and collecting a mountain of new evidence, including subpoenaed bank records and thousands of emails from the campaign and the Trump transition."Watch full interview: