Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz has repeated his call for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to be removed and for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to get involved in the Russia investigation.

Speaking to Ed Henry on "Fox News @ Night" Tuesday, the first-term Florida Republican said Sessions is a "spectator" at this point after recusing himself from all matters related to the Russia probe.

Sessions' deputy, Rod Rosenstein, appointed Mueller to look into Russian interference in the presidential election after the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"If Bob Mueller were any more biased, we'd have to give him credentials for the mainstream media. ... I've been calling for Mueller to be fired for months now," Gaetz said.


Henry pushed back, saying that even some Republicans have conceded that firing Mueller would set off a "constitutional crisis."

"[The problem is] we've got an attorney general who is a spectator, rather than the leader of the Department of Justice and that undermines our democracy," said Gaetz. "There's no legal requirement for him to have recused himself in this matter. He needs to step up, be the attorney general, fire Mueller and appoint a second special counsel to evaluate the Clinton Foundation."

Meantime, Yahoo! News reports that Mueller's team is "pursuing new leads, interrogating new witnesses and collecting a mountain of new evidence, including subpoenaed bank records and thousands of emails from the campaign and the Trump transition."

