Vladimir Putin has urged to create attractive conditions for businessIt is essential to reduce the underground economy not only by clamping down on it,According to President Putin, the data presented by business ombudsman Boris Titov on the share of the shadow economy, which accounts for 39% of Russia's GDP is not surprising, as in a number of European countries, this figure reaches 40%.he said.The president added "it is necessary to not only crack down on it," which depends on the country's government and regional authorities.Putin said, also referring to subsidies for self-employed entrepreneurs as another example."But obviously, it is necessary to extend this practice [of creating attractive conditions for business]," he stressed.