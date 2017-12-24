Puppet Masters
Pure jealousy: Democratic congressman admits opposing tax cuts because rich people will get 'a better deal'
Ben Shapiro
The Daily Wire
Thu, 21 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
Here's his tweet:
Now, it's true that people at the bottom end of the earnings brackets get less back from the government than high-income earners. That's because they pay far less in taxes. If you slash tax rates, those who pay more in taxes will see a bigger benefit.
But that's the entire problem from Lieu's perspective: if the poor man gets to keep a small amount of money because he's poor, that's unfair. Instead, he's being robbed, since he has some sort of right to the rich man's money.
This is immoral. It violates at least three of the Ten Commandments: the commandment not to steal, the commandment not to covet, and the commandment not to worship idols. On a moral level, just because you want someone else's property doesn't mean the government can provide it for you or that you have a right to vote for politicians who will take it.
But at least we now know what's behind Democrats' insane response to Americans keeping their cash: it might make other people who don't have as much money feel bad.
whitecoast 2017-12-23T22:45:53Z
This reflects the mentality of many far-left "eat the rich" types. They have no appreciation for the risks entrepreneurs and investors take on to create firms that people can just waltz into, work, and leave with a paycheck.
You'll love this guy [Link]
Real pioneer.
You'll love this guyAnd why would that be?
He's an entrepreneur that loves risk.
LonSabbatical And?
Ted Lieu...if he were a headmaster at a primary school, he'd give medals to everyone on sports day...everyones a winner! Nah, I understand Shapiros stance on this, and whitecoast...but, I think this is a stretch...
This is immoral. It violates at least three of the Ten Commandments: the commandment not to steal, the commandment not to covet, and the commandment not to worship idols. On a moral level, just because you want someone else's property doesn't mean the government can provide it for you or that you have a right to vote for politicians who will take itI think it's accepted that many many rich people have violated at least three of the Ten Commandments, lobbyied politicians and rigged voting.
