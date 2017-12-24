karl marx statue
On Thursday, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) let the cat out of the bag when it comes to Democratic motivation for opposing a tax cut that puts money back in the pockets of well over 80% of the American people: jealousy. Pure jealousy.

Here's his tweet:


Now, it's true that people at the bottom end of the earnings brackets get less back from the government than high-income earners. That's because they pay far less in taxes. If you slash tax rates, those who pay more in taxes will see a bigger benefit.

But that's the entire problem from Lieu's perspective: if the poor man gets to keep a small amount of money because he's poor, that's unfair. Instead, he's being robbed, since he has some sort of right to the rich man's money.

This is immoral. It violates at least three of the Ten Commandments: the commandment not to steal, the commandment not to covet, and the commandment not to worship idols. On a moral level, just because you want someone else's property doesn't mean the government can provide it for you or that you have a right to vote for politicians who will take it.

But at least we now know what's behind Democrats' insane response to Americans keeping their cash: it might make other people who don't have as much money feel bad.