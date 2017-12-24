post eu Merkel
Germany's voluntary return scheme for failed asylum seekers isn't working, which is hardly a shock.

Fewer than 28,000 failed asylum seekers voluntarily returned to their countries of origin this year, compared to the more than 50,000 who agreed in 2016.

This is despite them being offered cash incentives to go home.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere announced the government was raising the financial incentives for rejected asylum seekers: families can now receive up to €3,000 and individuals up to €1,000 if they voluntarily return home by the end of February.

Figures also showed that the number of deportations had also decreased - from more than 25,000 in 2016 to just over 22,000 this year.

So in Germany if you illegally enter the country, get caught and get told to go home, you can say no and either a) get paid to return voluntarily or b) just not leave. And this is the European Union's flagship nation. Is it any wonder the EU's in such a mess?