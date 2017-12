© AP

Denuclearization by force would equal a massive war, no way around it

Is the US headed for war?

H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, has taken an incredibly bold stance on North Korea thatAsked by the BBC on Tuesday whether the US was committed to a peaceful resolution to the North Korean crisis, McMaster abandoned the usual formality of political speech.McMaster said.He added: "We want the resolution to be peaceful, but as the president has said,And we have to be prepared if necessary toOf the seven possible courses of action on the North Korean crisis prepared for Congress by its internal think tank, denuclearization of the country by force is one of the harshest and most dangerous.In separate comments to PBS NewsHour on Monday, McMaster restated his belief that the chance of war with North Korea is growing every day. "We have a very short amount of time to be able to address the problem," he said.Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has dished out another revelation from the country's top national security officials: thatThough some experts have calculated that North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile could hit any part of the US with a 1,000-kilogram nuclear device, others, including Mattis, remain doubtful.Taken together, the comments from the US's top military officials paint a picture of a country that still seesFor decades, as North Korea's nuclear might has grown, US and South Korean leaders have been deterred by Pyongyang's massive offensive output.But today, as North Korea perfects its missile program to the point where it could credibly threaten the US with a nuclear weapon, it seems as if the US's military won't allow a set of calculations on paper to tell it that its strength is no good here.