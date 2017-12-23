Puppet Masters
McMaster announces the US is ready to take North Korea's nukes by force
Alex Lockie
Business Insider
Wed, 20 Dec 2017 16:33 UTC
Business Insider
Wed, 20 Dec 2017 16:33 UTC
Asked by the BBC on Tuesday whether the US was committed to a peaceful resolution to the North Korean crisis, McMaster abandoned the usual formality of political speech. "We're not committed to a peaceful resolution," McMaster said. "We're committed to a resolution."
He added: "We want the resolution to be peaceful, but as the president has said, all options are on the table. And we have to be prepared if necessary to compel the denuclearization of North Korea without the cooperation of that regime."
Denuclearization by force would equal a massive war, no way around it
Of the seven possible courses of action on the North Korean crisis prepared for Congress by its internal think tank, denuclearization of the country by force is one of the harshest and most dangerous.
In separate comments to PBS NewsHour on Monday, McMaster restated his belief that the chance of war with North Korea is growing every day. "We have a very short amount of time to be able to address the problem," he said.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has dished out another revelation from the country's top national security officials: that despite its claims, North Korea cannot yet hit the US with a nuclear weapon.
Though some experts have calculated that North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile could hit any part of the US with a 1,000-kilogram nuclear device, others, including Mattis, remain doubtful.
Essentially, the missile could probably lob a heavy nuclear warhead as far as the US, but its ability to evade missile defenses and function properly once it gets there isn't a sure thing.
Is the US headed for war?
Taken together, the comments from the US's top military officials paint a picture of a country that still sees a slim window to use force against North Korea.
For decades, as North Korea's nuclear might has grown, US and South Korean leaders have been deterred by Pyongyang's massive offensive output.
But today, as North Korea perfects its missile program to the point where it could credibly threaten the US with a nuclear weapon, it seems as if the US's military won't allow a set of calculations on paper to tell it that its strength is no good here.
Comment: So, they came up with 7 amazingly bad options. The seven are: