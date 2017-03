© Reuters



an internal White House review on North Korea strategy revealed that The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. This review comes at the heels of a report claiming President Donald Trump believed the " greatest immediate threat " to the US was North Korea's nuclear program.Recent provocations from the Hermit Kingdom, including the ballistic missile launch in the Sea of Japan and the killing of Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother in Malaysia, may havein the policy that have"North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!" Trump tweeted in January. Several weeks later, North Korea conducted its missile test.Since then, Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland consulted with other officials to address North Korea's fresh series of provocations. In the meeting, held about two weeks ago, the officialsThe Journal reported.According to The Journal,The proposals, which are being vetted before Trump's review, would certainlythat recently responded with an export ban against North Korea's coal industry. Additionally, many experts fear that aEven more worrisome is the possibility for further North Korean provocations, which may influence the recent policy shift, as early as this month. As the US and its ally South Korea conductthat involve 17,000 US troops and Terminal High Altitude Air Defense systems, experts say