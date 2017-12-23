Politically weaponized the federal government's electronic intelligence capabilities to spy on a presidential candidate and his campaign, Colluded with foreign and non-state intelligence agents to manufacture evidence used as false pretexts for securing FISA warrants that employed the national security laws of the United States to give illicit, illegal cover to this political espionage, Used the fruits of this political espionage activity to damage or otherwise hinder this candidate, once he had become president-elect and eventually President of the United States, through surreptitious releases of the criminally-procured information, Fabricated and instigated false allegations about foreign state collusion implicating the president's election campaign and family members, and Perpetuated this massive criminal fraud on the American people for nearly a full year by manipulating and abusing the investigatory and prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice.

knowingly

Bill Clinton and Frank Giustra

© Reuters



© Getty Images



Russo-Clinton Treason: Phase II

© Getty Images

"I'll tell you what. I didn't think I'd say this, but I'm going to say it, and I hate to say it. But if I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there has never been so many lies, so much deception. There has never been anything like it, and we're going to have a special prosecutor."

" ... the president must completely disempower and dismantle Robert S. Mueller's fraudulent rogue prosecution gang, which is merely an extension of a larger corruption of power that is unparalleled in our history."As I noted in an editorial last week, President Donald Trump has only one viable option to repel the partisan lynch mob now nipping at his heels in the form of a taxpayer-funded pack of legal hyenas, masquerading as objective prosecutors under the droopy eyes of old reliable deep state hatchet man Robert Swan Mueller III, the special counsel appointed to "investigate" the Clinton-Podesta-Schiff-Democrat Party-Corporate Media fabricated Russia collusion delusion.As the GOP Congress finally begins to stir, asPresident Trump can, and must, kill two birds with one stone.First, the president must completely disempower and dismantle Robert S. Mueller's fraudulent rogue prosecution gang, which is merely an extension of a larger corruption of power that is unparalleled in our history.Second, the president must use every resource at his disposal to prosecute the almost-seditious abuses of power by lawless Clinton-Obama FBI and NSA apparatchiks who:To this end, President Trump must begin at the intersection of these seditious current and former federal officials who had previously facilitated and covered up a similarly-breathtaking and brazen criminal fraud on the country during the previous presidential administration, to include the previous president.The president must order his Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Obama-Clinton-Mueller-Rosenstein criminal collusion that enriched the Clinton-Democrat crime syndicate by 100s of millions of dollars and further embedded the power of the deep state operators who facilitated what may be the most brazen of self-serving criminal treasons in American history: the multi-billion-dollar Uranium One pay-to-play scam.This course of action is manifestly in the best interests of this country and of justice. It is not some political maneuver against the president's cynical partisan persecutors or some clever machination to spare his presidency from the illegitimate cabal that is single-minded in its intent to fraudulently remove the president from office, by any means possible.This action by the president is both legally and constitutionally necessary to preserve any remaining credibility in our institutions of government, which now hinges on whether or not justice will, once and for all, be visited upon the Clintons and their well-placed partisan accomplices, finally vindicating our system of law and justice after decades of brazen, yet unpunished, corruption that the Clintons and their ilk have insinuated into these institutions, bringing unparalleled and a now-accelerating degradation to American civic life itself.Pro-active Republican lawmakers have already demanded the resignation of Robert Mueller, as a start, and are calling for a thorough probe of his entire ad hoc operation, which is now coming apart at the seams with almost daily revelations of its rotten fraudulent core.Mueller's decades as an establishment federal careerist, which only ended with his ceding of the FBI's top job to his good pal, criminal leaker and manipulator Big Jim Comey, offer more than enough grounds for Mueller's disqualification for merely the appearances of impropriety and professional conflicts of interest they raise, just at the outset. They are of such incestuous nature as it concerns key figures of the conspiracy to remove the president that Mueller should never even have been considered for appointment.Reinforcing this red flag was the fact that Mueller's entire (supposed) vetting for this sensitive, consequential special counsel position amounted to a single-sentence approval letter signed by some faceless Deputy AG barely a day after the appointment was promulgated.Aside from Mueller's blatant disregard for both attorney and public service ethics in accepting the special counsel appointment, some GOP lawmakers have also cited the former FBI director's close involvement with the Obama administration's secret Russian-U.S. uranium deal as more than enough reason for his immediate removal and the commencement of a real (untainted) investigation of the Obama-Clinton Russia-connected treason that Mueller has been instrumental in abetting and covering up.So exactly what is the story with Uranium One?? The short version is that in 2010, when Mueller was FBI director, the Obama administration and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton approved and facilitated a highly suspicious business deal that had grave public implication in that the result of it was that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton effectively handed Russia and Vladimir Putin control over upwards of 20% of the uranium assets of the United States.As this deal was coming to fruition, after years of nefarious Clintonian machinations urging it along, Mueller's FBI was not only investigating, but had uncovered clear evidence of, Russian bribery and fraud to the detriment of U.S. uranium contractors, as part of a larger Russian (Putin) racketeering scheme to gain control of global uranium resources, namely by purchasing the power and influence being peddled by the Clintons to anyone who would meet their terms.As early as 2009, the FBI had obtained evidence (secret recordings and intercepted emails) showing that a Moscow-compromised uranium trucking company called Tenex was engaged in racketeering through a pattern of bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. At the same time, Russian nuclear officials were routing millions of dollars to benefit the Clinton Foundation. Mueller's evidence even included a secret informant willing to testify to these illicit schemes.Tenex was operating out of Bethesda, Maryland through a subsidiary named "Tenam USA." The company was run by a corrupt Russian official named Vadim Mikerin. As the FBI was investigating Tenam's extortion and bribery scheme, Russia was seeking permission from the Obama administration and the Clinton State Department to acquire ownership of Uranium One.And what did our intrepid paragon of justice Robert Swan Mueller III do to thwart this brazen scheming and arrest its perpetrators? The answer is absolutely NOTHING. In fact, and even worse, the deep state's Russia collusion fantasy crusader Mueller actually moved to silence the FBI's confidential informant, forcing the informant to sign a non-disclosure agreement. This otherwise-inexplicable gag order on a key witness to the Clinton-Russia uranium treason was only just lifted on October 25, 2017, a full seven years after the fact, under pressure from Congressional intelligence committee leadership.Obama's Justice Department and Mueller's FBIkept Congress and the American people in the dark about Russia's significant and illegal manipulations involving American uranium companies and the highest officials of American government, first and foremost among them U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. The result was that the Clintons' criminal treason, in collusion with Russian nuclear criminals, went full steam ahead, unperturbed.Mueller's key role in the covering up of these Russia-Clinton uranium dealings constitutes more than enough justification for Robert Mueller's immediate and unceremonious removal - an autonomous, secretive inquisitor limitlessly probing the newly-inaugurated president who defeated his former Obama administration crony Hillary Clinton.There are probably a dozen other reasons why Mueller should be criminally charged, but for now let's just focus on this most heinous of schemes to which Mueller has been party: the transfer of our precious uranium resources to criminal Russian oligarchs to benefit the Clinton-Obama crime junta and sleazy hucksters from the ranks of the Democrat party.How is it even possible that Russia (a supposed enemy) could acquire a 20% interest in U.S. uranium production, you might ask. The answer is that while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, the Russian atomic energy agency, Rosatom, was handed official U.S. Government authorization to purchase a Canadian company named Uranium One which controlled uranium mining stakes stretching from Central Asia to the American West, including approximately 20% of America's known uranium resources.Uranium One, as handed over to the Russians by Obama-Clinton, was effectively the creation of a Canadian entrepreneur named Frank Giustra. Mr. Giustra "coincidentally" and quite conveniently happened to be a major Clinton donor and a personal friend of Bill Clinton.The Clinton-Giustra genesis of the Uranium One scam was detailed in a lengthy New York Times story in April 2015 titled "Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal." [Based on the old Grey Lady's incessant animus for Donald Trump and its complicity in puffing up the Russia collusion delusion about the president, it would seem that amnesia is the order of the day at the Times.]In 2005, Clinton was flown on Giustra's lavish private jet to Kazakhstan, a central Asian country once part of the former Soviet Union. Kazakhstan possesses around 12 percent of the world's uranium resources and Giustra wanted to acquire ownership interest in several uranium mines.Using his substantial network of contacts as a former U.S. President, Bill Clinton had arranged for himself and Giustra to dine with Kazakhstan's despotic ruler, Nursultan Nazarbayev. During the meal, Clinton handed the Kazakh president a propaganda coup when Clinton expressed support for Nazarbayev's bid to head an international elections monitoring group.Apparently, it was of no consequence or concern to officialdom in Washington that this move by Clinton ran directly counter to American foreign policy and undermined much-deserved criticism of Kazakhstan's poor human rights record by, among others, Clinton's wife, at the time a U.S. senator.The new company Giustra formed to effectuate the Uranium One deal, UrAsia Energy Ltd., signed a preliminary deal giving it stakes in three uranium mines controlled by Kazatomprom, the government agency that runs Kazakhstan's uranium mines and nuclear energy industry. In 2007 UrAsia merged with Uranium One in what was described as a $3.5 billion transaction, with the successor company retaining the name Uranium One.According to the Washington Post, Dzhakishev "described the deal as 'a financing mechanism of the Democratic Party' and said a Clinton adviser named Tim Phillips championed it in meetings with him and other officials."From the same WaPo article:"At the time, Clinton denied taking any action to support Giustra's purchase. Giustra also said Clinton played no role in the deal and rejected any link between the deal and his Clinton Foundation donations.But in the leaked video of him speaking to the authorities, Dzhakishev said a senior Kazakh official told him to look into the deal after then-Sen. Hillary Clinton canceled a meeting with him. Dzhakishev said he was told that "investors who currently work in Kazakhstan and have ties to Clinton have problems and meetings will be resumed only after Kazakhstan resolves the problems.""I called them, and they came. I met them in Astana and then Clinton's aide, Tim Phillips, began to scream that this deal involves Democrats and is financed by them, and that we were hampering the deal," Dzhakishev said.When all was said and done, UrAsia's investors controlled the new Uranium One. Chairman of the new company was Canadian Ian Telfer.Frank Giustra, who had shepherded Bill Clinton's influence with the Kazakhstanis, held a personal stake in the deal estimated at about $45 million. Through a spokesperson, Giustra said he sold his stake in 2007. According to the New York Times, one year after the 2005 uranium deal was finalwith a promise of $100 million more.One adviser on the Uranium One-UrAsia merger was Paul Reynolds.A company called U.S. Global Investors Inc. held $4.7 million in Uranium One shares. A U.S. Global executive named. Although the Clintons had an obligation to report these donations, they conveniently waited until 2008 to do so, and only when the New York Times was poised to expose and publish details about this obvious multi-million dollar pay-to-play scheme.As is modus operandi with all of the Clintons' sleazy machinations, any questions or suggestions posed about the connections between shady Clinton influence-peddling business deals and the inevitable cash windfalls realized by the Clintons were glibly pooh-poohed as either mere coincidence (please) or lacking any "evidence" (as if we need signed receipts and written agreements to connect the obvious dots of the Clintons' epic lucre).With classic Clintonian prevarication, treating the public as either blind, stupid or both, the Clintons steadfastly deny the obvious quid pro quo connections at the root of the Uranium One Kazakhstan acquisitions. Of course, the crony beneficiaries of the deal know enough to follow suit with similar huffy denials, lest they meet with an unfortunate premature demise like so many others who have dared run afoul of the Clintons' scamming and scheming, all the way back to the Arkansas backwater days.Bubba and Putin in 2010 contemporaneous with the Clinton uranium treasonOnce Uranium One was set up with the Kazakhstani uranium holdings and firmly in the control of Clinton cronies, the stage was set for the next step in the Clintons' treasonous plot: handing over Uranium One and its holdings (including 20% of America's uranium resources) to the Russians, or more accurately to Vladimir Putin. The Clinton cabal's uranium wheelings and dealings began immediately at the commencement in 2009 of the Obama administration, under the close direction of newly-installed Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.In order for Russian nuclear entity Rosatom to purchase Uranium One the deal required approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. The committee consists of top officials from nine different federal agencies. Not surprisingly, given the foreign subject matter intrinsic to the committee's work, the key agency - the main driver out of all government players involved - is the U.S. Department of State, conveniently headed by Mrs. Bill Clinton in 2009.To be clear, Hillary Clinton did not have the authority to push such a potentially-controversial deal through by herself. Such power ultimately resides with the president, in this case, Barack H. Obama. But also joining Madame Clinton on the CFIUS was the contemptible, corrupt, partisan U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.Under the careful orchestration of the Obama-Clinton-Democrat graft artists, the CFIUS voted twice, first in 2010 and then in 2013, to approve Rosatom's acquisition of Uranium One, thereby giving Vladimir Putin control of 20% of all U.S. uranium.It would be ridiculous to think that Obama, Hillary, Holder, and Mueller would not have been well aware of the FBI's investigation into the Russian racketeering and all of the bribes and kickbacks, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, that formed a backdrop to the Uranium One acquisition by Russia.Robert Mueller, far from being just the head of the FBI investigating Russia's racketeering activities around the deal, seems to have in fact been an active participant in it, going so far as to personally deliver ten grams of HEU (highly enriched uranium) to the Russians in September 2009.The HEU in question had been confiscated in 2006 by the U.S. Department of Energy in a "nuclear smuggling sting operation involving one Russian national and several Georgian accomplices." A cable, one of several released by WikiLeaks details Director Mueller's mission to personally deliver the HEU to Russian law enforcement at the behest of Hillary Clinton.Another interesting bit of "innocent timing" or convenient coincidence (take your pick): in June of 2010, the same month that Rosatom struck its deal for a majority stake in Uranium One,the 2nd highest fee he had ever received for a speech.Clinton's half-million dollar bonanza for 90 minutes "work" was paid by Renaissance Capital, a Russian investment bank with ties to the Kremlin. Renaissance Capital analysts talked up Uranium One's stock, assigning it a "buy" rating and saying in a July 2010 research report that it was "the best play" in the uranium markets. Of course this, too, is just a "coincidence."If you think all of these connections and occurrences are too mind-boggling to accept as mere coincidence, hold on to your seat for this next one. Remember how the Tenam/Rosatom racketeering activities were centered in Bethesda, Maryland at the Tenex U.S. offices? As rank-and-file FBI agents were assiduously investigating these Russian schemes to obtain U.S. uranium resources through the corruption of public officials, Robert Mueller knew he had to suppress the case, what with Hillary impatiently waiting in the background for the deal to close so she and Bill could realize the multi-million dollar windfalls to their "Foundation."Since the case technically arose in Maryland, Mueller moved to hand it to a trusted ally who conveniently happened to be a prosecutor with jurisdiction over the case. Mueller had known this prosecutor for over 20 years. In fact, the prosecutor's career began as a trial attorney working for Mueller in (ironically) the Public Integrity Section of the DOJ's Criminal Division.At the time Mueller handed his longtime legal crony the Uranium One case to be buried and forgotten, clearing the way for approval of the Rosatom deal by the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton, the attorney was serving as United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.And the rest is history. I leave you, good reader, to draw the obvious conclusions about what is really behind this cozy little bromance between Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein, the two lawyers who promulgated Mueller's grotesque, unaccountable partisan hit squad that is clearly intent on taking out our president.Let's not forget what Donald Trump said to Hillary Clinton and the entire nation in a televised presidential debate on October 9, 2016:Trump naively thought he could commence his presidency free from the tentacles of his seething, embittered dragon lady of an opponent.Donald Trump genuinely did not want his presidency tangled up with the Clinton stain. He knew it this would be impossible to avoid were he to see to the much-deserved prosecution of Hillary Clinton and her extensive syndicate of cohorts, cronies, flunkies and fellow travelers, including the likes of Mueller and Rosenstein, for their countless crimes and endless scandals.It is time for President Trump to end this despicable sedition and begin the work of draining the swamp...for real.Via Stone Cold Truth