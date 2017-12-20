The complaint alleges Hillary and the DNC used state chapters as strawmen to go around campaign donation limits and ultimately laundered the money back to her presidential campaign.
Via Fox News:
The Committee to Defend the President, a political action committee, filed its complaint with the FEC on Monday with the allegations that the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) solicited cash from big-name donors, including Calvin Klein and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane - money that was allegedly sent through state chapters and back to the DNC before ending up with the Clinton campaign.CDP counsel Dan Backer points to a SCOTUS case that first recognized this exact practice as illegal.
"What we have found, people need to see," Ted Harvey, chairman of the CDP which emerged from the now-defunct Stop Hillary PAC, told Fox News. "I think it's important that the American public has an understanding of how corrupt this campaign system was and that they were doing anything they could to secure the nomination in her favor."
In its complaint, the CDP alleges that about $84 million was funneled illegally from the DNC through state party chapters and back into the war chest of the Clinton campaign.
CDP counsel Dan Backer said the scheme was a flagrant violation of a Supreme Court ruling that determined such moves were illegal - and broke FEC campaign contribution rules which state that an individual can contribute only $2,700 directly to a presidential campaign.According to the new complaint filed, previous reports showed transactions where the Hillary Victory Fund disbursed contributions to its state party committee members and they would receive the money on the same day.
[SCOTUS] first recognized these practices were illegal when it ruled in a 2014 case involving Shaun McCutcheon, a businessman and electrical engineer from suburban Birmingham, Ala., who created the Conservative Action Fund PAC. McCutcheon filed suit against the FEC challenging federal campaign contribution limits. It was Backer who assisted in filing the suit.
The HVF would also allegedly disburse funds to up to 40 state parties at the same time, and those parties would send the money back within 24 hours, Fox News reported.
"It appears virtually every single disbursement from HVF to a state party resulted in an immediate transfer of the same amount of funds from the state party to the DNC," reads another passage from the complaint. "Over 99% of funds transferred through HVF to state parties wound up at the DNC." Backer said.This new FEC complaint parallels Donna Brazile's account outlined in her explosive book, 'Hacks' where the former interim DNC Chairwoman alleges Hillary took complete control over the DNC.
Hillary Clinton is an expert at money laundering. Just look to the Clinton Foundation to see where she got the idea.
Tucker Carlson spoke to a lawyer who specializes in campaign finance. She said Hillary, back in the summer of 2015 moved the DNC's bank account up to New York to the same bank she used-Amalgamated Bank. This was before she secured the nomination!
Hillary Clinton and the DNC were hit with their first FEC complaint in late October for hiding the Russia dossier payment.
Via The Campaign Legal Center:
Today, Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign committee violated campaign finance law. They failed to accurately disclose the purpose and recipient of payments for the dossier of research alleging connections between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia, effectively hiding these payments from public scrutiny, contrary to the requirements of federal law.Wherever Hillary Clinton goes, corruption is sure to follow. Lock this woman up already!
Comment: Agreed. Just locker her up already!