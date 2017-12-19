© YouTube screenshot



Why was the loss a 'perfect storm'?

Hillary Clinton, appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," blamed misogyny, voter suppression, and "FBI intervention," as some of the key reasons for her loss in the 2016 presidential election.Clinton told DeGeneres she wrote her book, "What Happened" because wanted to figure out...what happened. The book details her experiences during the presidential race.Writing the book was so painful, Clinton said, that she would have to take small rest breaks to regain her strength to continue."I knew there were certain factors at work and after the election, I learned a lot more about the impact that they had and it was the perfect storm," Clinton said on a video of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" posted Friday."There were a lot of currents of resentments and anger about all kinds of things in the country," Clinton said during the interview. "There was voter suppression, people trying to prevent other Americans from being able to vote.""There was the FBI's intervention on October 28th, after I saw you, which had a devastating effect," she continued. "Because people thought oh my gosh I can't vote for somebody who's once again under FBI investigation,. And then there were the Russians.. And the Russians were much more involved than even I understood.""So, after the election and after the real, devastating shock of it, I kept saying, 'What happened?' Because I wanted to understand it. Because obviously, I made mistakes; my campaign made mistakes Every candidate and every campaign does and I wanted to be as candid about those as possible," she added."But I knew that there was more at work," Clinton said.Clinton said it was more about understanding the different "forces" at work than it was about her race.DeGeneres kicked off the interview by telling Clinton the last time they spoke it was about doing a show in the White House - in anticipation of her presidential win."It didn't work out that way," Clinton replied.Clinton went on to say she's trying to stay in a positive frame of mind."I always say when people ask me, 'How are you?' I say, 'Well, as a person I'm OK, but as an American, I'm really concerned," Clinton said.What is Clinton's take on current events?Moore lost the election to Doug Jones, his Democratic opponent. Moore had faced allegations that he was involved in sexual misconduct with teenagers decades ago.Clinton said her time off from politics is allowing her to spend more time with family and friends."But I see things happening that I know are wrong for the country," Clinton said.One of them is the proposed tax plan."It's going to hurt so many people," she said.