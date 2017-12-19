Clinton told DeGeneres she wrote her book, "What Happened" because wanted to figure out...what happened. The book details her experiences during the presidential race.
Writing the book was so painful, Clinton said, that she would have to take small rest breaks to regain her strength to continue.
Why was the loss a 'perfect storm'?
"I knew there were certain factors at work and after the election, I learned a lot more about the impact that they had and it was the perfect storm," Clinton said on a video of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" posted Friday.
"There were a lot of currents of resentments and anger about all kinds of things in the country," Clinton said during the interview. "There was a lot of sexism, misogyny, which now thankfully we are pulling out of the dark and talking about. There was voter suppression, people trying to prevent other Americans from being able to vote."
Comment: It's rather convenient to be able to blame "misogyny" for losing the election. It must be hard for Killary to imagine people didn't vote for her because she's a psychopathic war whore. It's because they're sexist!
"There was the FBI's intervention on October 28th, after I saw you, which had a devastating effect," she continued. "Because people thought oh my gosh I can't vote for somebody who's once again under FBI investigation, even though, again, there was nothing to it. And then there were the Russians. The Russians. And the Russians were much more involved than even I understood."
Comment: Nothing to it? You mean there was nothing to the fact that the FBI was helping you behind the scenes? We beg to differ, dear Killary.
- Comey's Clinton draft statement was heavily, repeatedly watered down: Ex-FBI chief gave her free pass 2 months before 'officially' closing case
- Congressmen demand accountability for FBI special treatment of Clinton
- Dismissed FBI agent Strzok falsified statement that would've implicated Hillary Clinton in a Crime
- Clinton gets special treatment by the FBI
"So, after the election and after the real, devastating shock of it, I kept saying, 'What happened?' Because I wanted to understand it. Because obviously, I made mistakes; my campaign made mistakes Every candidate and every campaign does and I wanted to be as candid about those as possible," she added.
"But I knew that there was more at work," Clinton said.
Clinton said it was more about understanding the different "forces" at work than it was about her race.
DeGeneres kicked off the interview by telling Clinton the last time they spoke it was about doing a show in the White House - in anticipation of her presidential win.
"It didn't work out that way," Clinton replied.
Clinton went on to say she's trying to stay in a positive frame of mind.
"I always say when people ask me, 'How are you?' I say, 'Well, as a person I'm OK, but as an American, I'm really concerned," Clinton said.
What is Clinton's take on current events?
She called Republican Roger Moore's defeat in the Alabama Senate special election a "great example of people understanding what was at stake and working hard, and actually turning out and voting. Nothing is more important than that."
Moore lost the election to Doug Jones, his Democratic opponent. Moore had faced allegations that he was involved in sexual misconduct with teenagers decades ago.
Comment: Yes, this was a successful smear campaign. Hillary must be proud. See:
Clinton said her time off from politics is allowing her to spend more time with family and friends.
"But I see things happening that I know are wrong for the country," Clinton said.
One of them is the proposed tax plan.
"It's going to hurt so many people," she said.
Comment: It's difficult to tell is Hillary is just delusional in pathologically and persistently insisting that she didn't lose the presidency fairly, or if she's creating spin for another shot at the White House in the future. Either way, she's crooked to the core and there's some satisfaction in seeing her run around like a chicken with its head cut off trying to make excuses for her failings. See also: