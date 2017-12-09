The report contains screenshots of what are alleged to be text messages between Miller and conservative publisher Charles C. Johnson of GotNews.com. The texts show Miller insulting Judge Moore's fitness for office and bragging about how "Beth" is "good to work with." He is implied to be referring to Beth Reinhard, one of the two authors of the original Washington Post story.
Miller, who served as Jeb Bush's communications director in the 2016 GOP presidential primaries, categorically denies any involvement in the Washington Post story. He told Breitbart News:
I had no involvement in pitching the Washington Post story or any others where women spoke out about Judge Moore. Moore allies have tried to pitch this to 10+ outlets, conservative and mainstream, who have all rejected the story after examining the facts because there is no truth to it.Big League Politics Editor-in-Chief Patrick Howley makes his case as follows:
These text messages reveal a few things: the Republican Establishment's relationship with the Post's anti-Moore coverage, the cunning of writer Charles Johnson in trapping Miller, and former Bush staffer Miller's cluelessness about how to conduct himself in the world of political subterfuge. Miller denied to BLP that he was involved in the Washington Post story "or any others where women spoke out about Judge Moore," but the text messages below leave no doubt as to his invovlement [sic][.]During and after the 2016 primaries, Miller was one of the leading voices against eventual GOP nominee Donald Trump. He played a role in the decidedly unsuccessful attempt by Never Trumpers to disregard the will of Republican voters and deny Trump the nomination through the use of convention rules.
Miller remains an outspoken critic of Trump and consistently opposes Republicans of the pro-Trump or populist-nationalist bent. He has frequently appeared on cable news programs as an anti-trump Republican voice and now is one of far-left Salon.com's 25 favorite "conservatives."
Miller has aggressively campaigned for Judge Moore's liberal Democratic opponent Doug Jones. on Twitter, announcing last month that he had donated money to Jones:
In an Associated Press (AP) report, Miller bragged about his donation to the Jones campaign. "Given all the re-tweets, I probably raised more money for Doug Jones than I ever raised for Jeb," he told the AP.
Now a partner at Definers Public Affairs, a beltway outfit run by Mitt Romney 2012 campaign manager Matt Rhoades, Miller co-founded America Rising, a Romney and GOP establishment affiliated "super PAC."
If true, the Big League Politics report would vindicate Moore's claim that there was "collusion" between the GOP establishment, the Democrats, and the media in the promotion of the allegations against him. While unconfirmed, the article has received massive popular attention. Sources close to Big League Politics tell Breitbart News the site's servers initially could not handle all the traffic coming into the site from the story.
Comment: