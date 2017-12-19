Puppet Masters
America's biggest loser: Hillary blames Republicans for spreading white supremacy, misogyny and homophobia
Pam Key
Breitbart
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 18:51 UTC
Breitbart
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 18:51 UTC
When asked if Trump will last four years, Clinton said, "I can't predict it, but I believe that it really does come down both to the investigation that's going on and to whether Republicans will decide that they have to put our country before their party. And I hope that enough of them will decide to do that."
She continued, "It's disturbing, and it's obviously upsetting to me because I see things happening around the world that are bad for our country that are dangerous that really pose a threat. And then I see all this happening inside our country when they push through this tax plan - it's going to hurt so many people. Look, it's going to help a lot of really rich people-who they care about, that's who their donors are-but it's going to hurt, I mean can you imagine taking away the deduction for a teacher who buys supplies for their classrooms-I mean who thinks like that? And so there is a lot that is going to end up hurting people And then obviously flaming [sic] the flames of white supremacy and misogyny and homophobia and everything else that is unfortunately at work."
She added, "So I think there will be an-the investigation will go on, and that will lead where it leads. But at some point, Republicans who control the Congress have to say, 'You know, we don't want this to go on, we have to investigate.' Or we have to win back the House and Senate next November, which is something I hope we do, and then we can get back to doing the people's business."
Reader Comments
ancientbird66 2017-12-17T20:24:08Z
LMAO................PSYCHOPATH making the rounds............HEY BITCH.......I voted for your husband.........and Obama............and as a homosexual........I proudly cast my vote for Trump................and Russia DID NOT twist my arm. One thing I can say about growing up with a psychopathic family member is this..........You learn to spot one a mile away...........and I spotted you bitch..........a thousand miles away. I may just go watch some election night videos instead of listening to Christmas music to celebrate..............or better yet.........that part in The Wizard of OZ where the Munchkins sing "Ding Dong the Witch is DEAD"..........fuck off Bitch ..and Merry Christmas.
It's part of her campaign to blame all her faults and failures on everyone else.
Comment: Just go away, PLEASE!! Most Americans agree with Trump, it's time for Hillary to move on