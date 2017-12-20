© Pinellas County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

An attorney was caught with his pants down attempting to film sex scenes with an inmate for a 'Girls in Jail' video in Pinellas County, Florida.An inmate named Shauna Boselli, who has been sentenced for child pornography along with her husband, told authorities that she met Spark about two years ago at a porn convention in Tampa. When she ended up in jail, Spark visited her. She said she was surprised to see him, and he told her he would put money into her commissary account in exchange oral sex.He asked Boselli to take part in the sex videos and told her he had just visited another inmate, named Rose, who had "performed videotaped sex with him for money."Detectives discovered Rose, or Antoinette Napolitano, and Spark had sex at least six times between June and December.Spark, who is a former assistant attorney general, would start filming Napolitano in her uniform, in an interview-like scenario where he would ask about her sexual fantasies. He would then film her performing sex acts, detectives found.When Spark visited Napolitano on Sunday, authorities burst into the room to find him "fully exposed."