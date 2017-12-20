Axios reported that the transition emails contain sensitive information such as matters on potential appointments, gossip about particular senators, speculation about Trump nominees' vulnerability, and strategizing about everything from press statements to war to policy planning and taxes.
"Mueller is using the emails to confirm things, and get new leads," a transition source added. Likely because he has no other leads to pursue. The investigation smells of desperation at this point.
Comment:
In a letter obtained by Fox News, the transition team's attorney says that "unlawful conduct" by the left-leaning staff at the General Services Administration handled the handover of transition documents to the special counsel's office horrifically. According to Kory Langhofer, counsel to Trump for America, the special counsel's office is aware the GSA "did not own or control the records in question." What has Mueller's team done with these emails that were obtained illegally and who will keep this overreaching investigation in check if not the president?
Are the emails going to shed any light onto the facts surrounding former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's connection to the Trump administration and Russia? Not likely... What has been proven, however, is that Mr. Flynn discussed with the crooked Mr. Kislyak an upcoming UN Security Council vote on whether or not to condemn the building of settlements in Palestinian lands by Israel. At the time, Obama was preparing to allow a vote on the matter. Investigators have apparently learned that both Flynn and Trump's brother-in-law, Kushner, led the efforts to achieve the building of settlements as Mueller's team works to show that Flynn would work toward killing that vote, according to The New York Times.
Comment: What Russia scandal? Kushner directed Flynn to call "every member" of UN Security Council about Israeli settlements
Last September, Politico reported that Kushner used a private email account that was set up during the transition process to communicate with other administration officials during Trump's first nine months in office.
However, "Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business," Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, said in a statement Sunday. "Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address."
And yet, Politico also noted that Kushner's use of a private email account was part of a larger pattern of Trump administration aides using personal email accounts for government business. Kushner used the private account to communicate with Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Gary Cohn and Josh Raffel. Time to let him loose, Mr. Trump.
According to some leaked information, Kushner (a Jew) allegedly neglected to disclose that Aleksander Torshin, a powerful Russian central banker and former senator with ties to both President Vladimir Putin and Russian organized crime, reached out to Trump's campaign with a "dinner invite" and an offer to connect the soon-to-be President with Putin. Kushner, on the email chain, reportedly instructed junior aides of the campaign to rebuff the meeting. Per NBC, "Kushner rebuffed the request after receiving a lengthy email exchange about it between a West Virginia man and Trump campaign aide Rick Dearborn, the sources said."
According to the lawmakers, Kushner's attorney suggested providing some documents that might "implicate the president's Executive Privilege." In their letter, they asked to resolve those issues and produce the documents or create a "privilege log" to detail over which documents the president is asserting executive privilege. Given these reports of Kushner's private email accounts, it still stands to reason if the Mueller investigation, spilling out $3.2+M of government funds already, has anything to find of any substance. Mueller has not found anything of interest as of yet, thus, nothing will come of this full and expanding investigation that will drag on throughout Trump's presidency if left unchecked.
While Trump still probably won't call for the end of the endless Mueller - Russia investigation, the Trump team is still upset over what the Mueller team has done so far. Because there is of course, no collusion that occurred and the Mueller team is stacked with pro-Hillary Clinton lawyers. The Trump transition entity will claim that the emails obtained illegally must be returned as they are privileged information. What Mueller did is illegal. There does not seem to be any other verdict.
Axios reported yesterday that Trump's transition team officials found that Mueller obtained huge caches of emails from the General Services Administration. This matters because the transition emails contain sensitive information such as the process of setting up confirmation of Trump nominees and policy planning on a whole host of issues.
Mueller needs the emails to get new leads, according to a transition source. This is because there is nothing to this investigation, turned witch hunt. A seven-page letter obtained by Axios stated, "We understand that the Special Counsel's Office has subsequently made extensive use of the materials it obtained from the GSA, including materials that are susceptible to privilege claims." The letter further claims that this was a violation of the Fourth Amendment which protects from unreasonable search and seizure.
Ryan Cooper in The Week, wrote recently that "the outrage on behalf of Trump allies is, very possibly, a pretext to shut down the investigation," but that is far from clear at this point. Trump was asked recently if he was thinking of shutting down the Mueller investigation or hiring a special counsel to investigate the special counsel and he said, "No." What Trump will do with this investigation remains to be seen. He has shown much patience so far, but should he let it drag throughout his whole first term of his presidency?
No, he should not. He should end it. NOW!
Comment: As an actual investigation this is truly going nowhere. However, as a source of gossip, propaganda and wishful thinking for anti-Trump people and fake news mainstream media outlets, this has still so much to give! Isn't that the whole point?