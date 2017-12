© Larry Downing / Reuters

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators is in possession of tens of thousands of emails from the Trump transition team, Axios reported Saturday.Those emails include messages belonging to President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, as well as other members of the transition team's political leadership and the foreign policy team, according to Axios., and are also looking to the messages to confirm information and follow new leads.According to Axios, Mueller obtained the emails from the General Services Administration, which managed the transition team's email accounts.Mueller's office declined to comment on the report.