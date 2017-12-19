© Regis Duvignau



Claims of Russian influence over the Brexit referendum are being disproved time and time and again. New research by the University of Oxford has further undermined the British government's allegations.The Oxford Internet Institute has found 105 Russia-based accounts tweeted almost 16,000 times before Brexit. It cannot, however, be proven how many times and by how many users the tweets were seen.In the tangled web of Twitter - which has more than 900 million accounts - and at a time when millions of opinions were being bandied about on Brexit, it does not seem very likely these tweets had a huge impact.The Oxford Internet Institute has become just the latest research unit to say it found there was minimal interference. Researchers found the tweets were sent out over two weeks in 2016.It could not be proven how many people saw them, as researchers concluded the number of accounts which were set up was "not significant" and could not have realistically impacted the vote.The researchers found 0.6 percent of the links shared via tweets with Brexit hashtags were from known Russian sources. The tweets, Twitter said, were accessed around 200 times.