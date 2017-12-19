Society's Child
Oxford researchers point out obvious - Russia did not influence Brexit referendum
RT
Tue, 19 Dec 2017 20:46 UTC
The Oxford Internet Institute has found 105 Russia-based accounts tweeted almost 16,000 times before Brexit. It cannot, however, be proven how many times and by how many users the tweets were seen.
In the tangled web of Twitter - which has more than 900 million accounts - and at a time when millions of opinions were being bandied about on Brexit, it does not seem very likely these tweets had a huge impact.
Facebook has already revealed Russia-based agencies paid just 73p ($0.91) for ad content during the Brexit referendum period. Despite the inquiry finding minimal involvement from within Russia, instead of accepting the findings, MPs accused Facebook of blundering the probe.
The Oxford Internet Institute has become just the latest research unit to say it found there was minimal interference. Researchers found the tweets were sent out over two weeks in 2016.
It could not be proven how many people saw them, as researchers concluded the number of accounts which were set up was "not significant" and could not have realistically impacted the vote.
The researchers found 0.6 percent of the links shared via tweets with Brexit hashtags were from known Russian sources. The tweets, Twitter said, were accessed around 200 times.
Vidya Narayanan, a researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute computational propaganda project, said there was no "significant Russian activity."
"We've tried to collect accounts from very different sources," she said. "It is important that we have found there seems to not be much Russian activism with Brexit."
Quote of the Day
In order to understand the interrelation of truth and falsehood in life, a man must understand falsehood in himself, the constant incessant lies he tells himself.
- G.I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
More and more things like this are happening around the world, almost like it is being done to desensitize the masses to death, as well as drive...
Is this some kind of ruse to set up a narrative for public consumption after a false-flag event (even if real nukes are involved)? Any bombs...
Great comment as always rocky +1
this article seems to be repetitive on sott for some reason maybe they're trying to tell us something
They could at least put some BACON dressing on it. What was it we used to eat in the spring? Fresh picked dandelion with bacon dressing yum yum