The reporter is said to have destroyed a computer hard drive with a hammer before the raid.The raid was confirmed by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, which had earlier published the report on Finland's long-running spy program. On Sunday evening, officers searched the home of Laura Halminen - one of the authors behind the explosive article. They seized her computer, private and corporate mobile phones, iPad, and several USB flash drives.Halminen said that"I wanted to destroy the computer to ensure that the source of the information is well-protected," she said.Kaius Niemi, Helsingin Sanomat senior editor-in-chief, said"I believe these events are very disconcerting when it comes to the operational preconditions of the press and the protection of sources [in Finland]," he said Meanwhile, Helsingin Sanomat faces a criminal investigation over the leaking of the secret papers. "Exposing the content of highly classified documents is critical to our security and could result in serious damage," Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said in a statement.The article focuses on a signal surveillance complex in the city of Tikkakoski in central Finland. It based its findings on top-secret documents, some of which date back as far as 1999. The center has been allegedly tasked with detecting Russian military movements in the St. Petersburg region based on electromagnetic radiation.Special attention was drawn to Russia's Nord Stream pipeline project, laid under the Baltic Sea and running from Vyborg to the coast city of Greifswald in northeast Germany.RT has contacted Helsingin Sanomat newspaper and the Finnish police for comment. At the time of publication, neither had responded to the request.