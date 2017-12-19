Lionel Shriver says...

With power comes responsibilities.

is how it has transmogrified into a kind of confession competition.

Thinking people make distinctions

It's almost as if a woman is only 'the right kind of woman' if she is willing to play the victim.

And you know damned well Mister Absolutely Unacceptable will never get his job, or his life, back.

There will be a reaction.

Meanwhile, modern feminism all but ignores the plight of the most oppressed women around the world who are subjugated from the cradle to the grave.

But, at the same time, a new wariness has taken hold. A voice in our heads asks how our interactions might be interpreted by others.

women are told to conform, or else. This climate is a greater threat to real freedom than any pathetic groper.

but the feminist narrative of victimised women has been around for a long time.

I'm sick of women feeling that they have to caveat every political criticism of this victim culture with the line: 'Of course I believe that rape and sexual assault is bad, but...'

#MeToo is a craven attack on women's liberation, spurred on by middle-class journos, fame-hungry politicians and virtue-signalling celebrities.