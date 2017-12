Lionel Shriver says...

Christina Hoff Sommers says...

With power comes responsibilities.

Nathalie Rothschild says...

is how it has transmogrified into a kind of confession competition.

Wendy Kaminer says...

Thinking people make distinctions

Julia Hartley-Brewer says...

It's almost as if a woman is only 'the right kind of woman' if she is willing to play the victim.

Emily Yoffe says...

Mary Kenny says...

Claire Berlinski says...

And you know damned well Mister Absolutely Unacceptable will never get his job, or his life, back.

There will be a reaction.

Cathy Young says...

Rita Panahi says...

Meanwhile, modern feminism all but ignores the plight of the most oppressed women around the world who are subjugated from the cradle to the grave.

Joanna Williams says...

But, at the same time, a new wariness has taken hold. A voice in our heads asks how our interactions might be interpreted by others.

Claire Fox says...

women are told to conform, or else. This climate is a greater threat to real freedom than any pathetic groper.

Ella Whelan says...

but the feminist narrative of victimised women has been around for a long time.

I'm sick of women feeling that they have to caveat every political criticism of this victim culture with the line: 'Of course I believe that rape and sexual assault is bad, but...'

#MeToo is a craven attack on women's liberation, spurred on by middle-class journos, fame-hungry politicians and virtue-signalling celebrities.

Thirteen bold women on why we must reject victimhood.I am concerned that we are throwing knee-touching into the same basket as rape, which does a grievous disservice to mere knee-touchers and rape victims both. I am concerned that we are increasingly wont to confuse genuine abuse of power in the workplace with often distant memories of men who have made failed - 'unwanted' - passes. In the complicated dance of courtship, someone has to make a move, and the way one conventionally discovers if one's attraction is returned is to brave some gentle physical contact and perhaps accept rebuff. Were I still a young woman looking for a partner, I would not wish to live in world where a man had to secure a countersigned contract in triplicate before he kissed me.I am concerned that sex itself seems increasingly to be seen as dirty, and as a violation, a form of assaultTurbocharged by social media, #MeToo may have gone too far.Is that what we want?Lionel is an author, most recently of The Standing Chandelier, and winner of the Orange Prize for Fiction The #MeToo movementVeteran journalist Lucinda Franks now claims 'gender degradation' irreparably harmed her career, but it's hard to see the impact that sexual harassment had on a decorated reporter, who was the youngest person ever to win a Pulitzer. A Glamour writer has described a 'spectre of fear' haunting all working women in 'every interaction'.According to a recent survey of hiring data, young women are starting to out-earn young men. Women now earn most of the advanced degrees - including doctorates. The women's advocacy group Catalyst reports that as of 2015, 'women held 51.5 per cent of all management, professional, and related occupations'.Gender scholars don't dispute these findings.The General Social Survey is one of the most trusted sources of data in the social sciences. In 2014, a random sample of Americans was asked a straightforward question: 'In the last 12 months, were you sexually harassed by anyone while you were on the job?'The patriarchy is well past its prime.Powerful men are falling left and right - but not because women are second-class citizens. Just the opposite. Girl Power is real. Instead of carrying on about how frightened and degraded we are, maybe it's time to acknowledge the truth: in 2017, we can destroy almost any man by a single accusation.As Wesley Yang said, in the best article yet on the #MeToo frenzy:Christina is an author, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and host of The Factual Feminist Why is the #Metoo campaign worrying? It is hard to know where to begin.I could discussI could mentionI could argueI could focus on the censorious impulse behind #MeToo.I could discuss how #MeTooBut perhaps the most disturbing element of #MeTooThe more gruesome a woman's testimonial is, the more sympathy she is likely to get from the online sisterhood.The idea that the moments in our lives when we felt power was exercised upon us should be those that mark us and define us forever runs counter to the view of women as active, autonomous agents. And it is that view which ought to define the experience of being a woman in the 21st century.Nathalie is a print and broadcast journalist based in Stockholm, Sweden.#MeTooIt calls every accuser a survivor, whether she alleges a sexual assault or a single, unsolicited advance. It ignores essential differences between work-related harassment that undermines women professionally and inconsequential social annoyances, threatening to police interpersonal relations outside the workplace.- between a hand on your knee and a grope up your skirt, between a sexual attack by a supervisor and a pat on the butt from a guy in a bar - just as they distinguish pickpockets from home invaders. #MeTooism condemns such distinctions as reflections of rape culture. At best, when we differentiate 'sexual assault and sexual harassment and unwanted groping, [we] are having the wrong conversation', Democratic senator Kirsten Gillibrand asserts, while preparing to run for president as the self-appointed avenger of all self-identified female victims.Wendy is a lawyer, author and a former national board member of the American Civil Liberties Union.The #MeToo campaign is very worryingThe hashtag claims to be about empowering women to speak outWomen who put up with sexual harassment and keep quiet about it for years, protecting the perpetrators, are hailed as heroines and strong, powerful feminists. Yet, bizarrely, women who speak out and deal with sexual harassment forcefully at the time,This is not what feminism was supposed to be about. It was supposed to be about empowering women,Any woman can now point the finger at any man and make any claim she wants about something that may -- have happened to her 10 or 20 years ago. That allegation, whether there is any evidence to back it up or not, is enough to end a man's reputation, his career or even his life. We are seeing an end to the principles of natural justice, innocence until proven guilty and fair trials.Julia is a journalist, broadcaster and host at talkRADIO.We should not tolerate sexual harassment. But I am worried that, with the growing consensus that there should be 'zero tolerance' for sexual harassment, we will make the same mistake regarding the workplace that we've made with other social problems in recent decades. (The concept of zero tolerance is itself problematic - to oppose it means being accused of tolerating whatever wrongdoing is under discussion.)Instead, too often judges and school principals, for example, have become rubber stamps who impose the harshest possible penalties.This is a rare moment in which women and men of good will can work together to fashion more equitable workplaces. That project is endangered if we unreasonably expand what we mean by sexual harassment and then make any accusation of it a trigger for potential career banishment.Emily is a journalist and contributing editor at the Atlantic.No woman should be coerced into sexual relations - let alone raped - and moral codes exist for a reason.Shakespeare wrote: 'Sometimes from her eyes I did receive fair speechless messages.'Women have often warmed to a touch, a joke, a comment which implies interest or pursuit.Unwanted attention should be dealt with. As Camille Paglia points out, men are often quite frightened of what women will say to them - be bold and say it.The novelist Kingsley Amis used to say: 'Women are trouble - keep them out of all institutions.' He was a misogynist,Mary is a journalist and the author of Am I a Feminist? Are You? The #MeToo movement has exposed allegations of very serious sexual crimes and the degree to which women are simply fed up.Men have been accused of transgressions no reasonable person would define as a crime.and no statute of limitations. This is juridically and morally absurd. Nulla poena sine lege.This crime, it seems, may be committed through word, deed, or even facial expression.'It's payback time for men' is not a reasonable definition. We must now together reason this out. Nullum crimen sine lege.The names keep coming. The heads keep rolling. A charge of creepiness is a death sentence. (De minimis non curat lex.) Once the charge is made, employers race to purge the creep lest they too be stained by his dishonour. 'We are deeply disappointed by the reports that Mister Absolutely Unacceptable in this day and age failed to live up to our company standards', begins the ritual.Audacter caluminiare, semper aliquid haeret.Newton's third law is not just about physics.And women as a professional class will find themselves figuratively screwed - not an obvious improvement in the screwing scheme of things.Claire is a novelist and journalist. Donate towards her new book: Stitch by Stitch The post-Harvey Weinstein #MeToo momentum has ended the silence surrounding sexual abuse committed by a number of wealthy and powerful men, so it's difficult not to see a positive side.Some alleged abusers are being punished with very little evidence; the announced resignation of Al Franken, the Democratic senator from Minnesota, has been a wake-up call for many. (One of the eight charges against Franken was squeezing a woman's waist while posing for a photo.)Women are being encouraged to scour their past for experiences that make them 'survivors' - such as a smarmy compliment or a drunken pass from a colleague. Men are being told to soul-search for past mistreatment of women.Telling women that their lives are a chamber of sexual horrors, and telling men that they are part of an evil oppressor class, is not the path to equality.Cathy is a journalist and the author of Ceasefire!: Why Women and Men Must Join Forces to Achieve True Equality. Due process and the presumption of innocence cannot be forgotten in our eagerness to embolden women coming forward with allegations of harassment and sexual assault. There must be a balance between believing women and ensuring that the lives of innocent people are not destroyed.My greatest concernThis can be enormously damaging for women, particularly young girls who, despite having every advantage and legal protection in the West, grow up believing they face enormous, perhaps insurmountable, barriers.In Australia, women have outnumbered men at university for the past three decades. But instead of this fact being celebrated,As institutionalised forms of discrimination are eliminated, the obsession with supposed entrenched misogyny deepens - despite all evidence to the contrary.Rita is a journalist and columnist for the Herald Sun, in Australia.'Sorry, I nearly touched your elbow. I forgot we can't do that any more', he said. 'You have to ask my permission first', I replied. We both laughed.A social event at the university and, for once, I wasn't counting the minutes until I could leave. I was talking to a professor I'd not met before and it turned out we shared the same views on academia, free speech and mutual colleagues. I relaxed.And then the elbow non-incident happened, and an exchange among equals became a conversation between a woman and an older, more senior, male colleague. Even laughing about new rules of etiquette prompted self-consciousness.One of the worst things about the #MeToo panicYes, people still socialise in mixed groups and colleagues still share confidences behind closed doors.Is it best to leave the office door open? Invite a third party along to the lunch meeting? Under what circumstances can you hug a colleague? Or touch their elbow?Joanna is spiked's education editor and author of Women vs Feminism: Why We All Need Liberating from the Gender Wars. Critics are told they are suffering from internalised misogyny, are in denial, or are too old to understand the horrors of leering bosses.One campaigning commentator, Rosamund Unwin, writes in the Evening Standard that reactions to harassment post-Weinstein have 'exposed a generational divide'. Maybe she is right - I am one of those 'older female journalists' who is concerned at the YouGov survey revealing that two-thirds of women aged 18 to 24 view wolf-whistling as 'always or usually' being a form of sexual harassment. Twenty-eight per cent see winking in the same way. Yes, WINKING.Unwin concludes that my failure 'to cheer that our sex finally feels able to speak out' is due to a 'lack of empathy' among the over-40s. She speculates that such indifference is because 'some women perhaps feel they owe part of their success to being the female in the room who wasn't difficult, who laughed at the boys' "jokes"'.These sorts of accusations are galling, especially for those of us who have spent years metaphorically kicking sex pests in the balls and fighting for women to be treated as equals in the workplace. I shouldn't have to resort to personal anecdotes.How ironic that #MeToo is fuelling its own bullying climate:Claire is author of I Find That Offensive and director of the Institute of Ideas.#MeToo has been hailed as a revelatory moment.#MeToo might have been spurred on by news of a fat old perv in Hollywood,And screw it - I won't say that there's anything good about #MeToo.Neither do you need a social-media movement to have the guts to stand up to any guy who crosses the line.I want to live in a world where women feel empowered to take life by the balls. So no, I won't join in the #MeToo choir.Ella is assistant editor at spiked and author of What Women Want: Fun, Freedom and an End to Feminism