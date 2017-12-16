Russia military kremlin ball
© Youtube / Sputnik
The military ball, which has been held every year since 2012, took place in Gostiny Dvor, Moscow's historic merchant courtyard, on December 12.

Some 1,500 cadets and schoolchildren from 40 Russian regions gathered for the exquisite event in the spirit of the czarist Russia's traditional balls. This year, the International Kremlin Cadet Ball even established a record for the number of pairs dancing simultaneously - 600 charming young cadets in military uniform alongside their beautiful dance partners in their dazzling dresses.