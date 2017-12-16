The final footage of a murdered teenager has been released by police - and it shows him picking up food to distribute to the homeless.CCTV footage of Jacob Abraham, 15, shows him buying loaves of bread from an Iceland store in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, at 4.40pm last Thursday.He was buying them so he could make sandwiches to distribute to homeless people at their church in nearby Edmonton.But just four hours later, after returning home from the church around 8.30pm, and then going back out after receiving a call, the Capel Manor College student was fatally stabbed.Jacob attempted to run home but never arrived, and instead was found collapsed and dying by his 19-year-old brother.Despite the efforts of his brother, members of the public and paramedics, Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.15pm. Officers are now urging anyone who was in the area of Hurst Drive between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the evening on December 7 to get in touch.They are also keen to speak to anyone who saw a group of teenagers running from the scene.Detective Chief Inspector Jerome Kent, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: 'This poignant footage shows Jacob running an errand for his mother before they both committed an act of kindness in giving sandwiches to the homeless.'Just hours later, Jacob had been murdered. This is an especially upsetting case due to Jacob's young age, and my officers are doing all they can to establish who is responsible for his murder.'We have gathered witness accounts, are looking at hours of CCTV footage and our enquiries are continuing but again I appeal to the community to come forward and tell us what they have seen, and what they know.We are especially keen to speak to any young people who may have been in the area of Hurst Drive between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on December 7, and also any residents who witnessed a group of teenagers in the area, or running from the scene.'Did you hear any conversations that may be helpful to our investigation?'I strongly believe the clues to why Jacob has been murdered lies within the community of Waltham Cross, and I urge those who have information and have not yet spoken to us to please come forward.'Help us give Jacob's family the answers they deserve.'