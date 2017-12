As many may know, New Year's Eve 2015 was a disaster for the German city of Cologne. Hundreds of women were sexually assaulted, robbed or raped by large groups of migrant men.But officials of the city and the police think they have now found a solution. The mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, launched a new campaign, focused on respect yesterday.It didn't take long for people to attack the initiative. A social media user asked the city's mayor:"What are you doing? Is this appeasement, a gesture of submission or the self-stigmatizing of a culture that is surrendering?"Another one said:After the 2015 inferno, Cologne's New Year's Eve celebrations need to be protected by a large-scale police presence and CCTV cameras.