respect wristbands
As many may know, New Year's Eve 2015 was a disaster for the German city of Cologne. Hundreds of women were sexually assaulted, robbed or raped by large groups of migrant men.

But officials of the city and the police think they have now found a solution. The mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, launched a new campaign, focused on respect yesterday. Wristbands with the text will be distributed throughout the city to prevent new sexual assaults and rapes.

It didn't take long for people to attack the initiative. A social media user asked the city's mayor:

"What are you doing? Is this appeasement, a gesture of submission or the self-stigmatizing of a culture that is surrendering?"

Another one said:

"Thank god! We will be saved by a wristband. Just hold it up in the air and the perpetrator will immediately look further. (for another victim)"

After the 2015 inferno, Cologne's New Year's Eve celebrations need to be protected by a large-scale police presence and CCTV cameras.