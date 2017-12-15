The op-ed by Tim Cook (CEO of Apple, wealth $800 million and growing) and Charles Koch (Koch Industries, $49 billion and growing) was posted in the Washington Post newspaper owned by Jeff Bezos (owner of Amazon, $98 billion and growing). Under the headline "Congress must act on the 'dreamers,'" it declared:
We must do better. The United States is at its best when all people are free to pursue their dreams. Our country has enjoyed unparalleled success by welcoming people from around the world who seek to make a better life for themselves and their families, no matter what their backgrounds ... each successive generation - including, today, our own - must show the courage to embrace that diversity and to do what is right.For the Union-breaking billionaires, the 690,000 illegal immigrants are not the migrant citizens of a foreign country; they are "our neighbors, colleagues and friends."
Moreover, the law demands that the immigration laws must be subordinated to a former president's campaign-trail promise, regardless of the voters' opinions, the billionaires declare:
Another foundation of our country's success is our consistent and equal application of the law. In a free nation, individuals must be able to trust that when our government makes a promise, it is kept. Having laws that are reliable is what gives people the confidence to plan their futures and to invest in their businesses, their communities and themselves.The illegals "have done their part," so Americans have a moral obligation to submit, the billionaires insist to their non-billionaire readers:
The United States should not hold hard-working, patriotic people hostage to the debate over immigration - or, worse, expel them because we have yet to resolve a complex national argument.
Dreamers are doing their part. They have shown great faith in the United States by coming forward, subjecting themselves to background checks, and submitting personal and biometric data. Now, the rest of us need to do our part. Congress should act quickly, ideally before year's end, to ensure that these decent people can work and stay and dream in the United States.In fact, the illegals are vital to the economy, says the op-ed, which ignores the contributions made by Americans and their children, and the fact that a huge number of Americans don't even have $400 in their savings accounts:
No society can truly flourish when a significant portion of its people feel threatened or unable to fulfill their potential. Nor can it prosper by excluding those who want to make positive contributions. This isn't just a noble principle; it's a basic fact, borne out through our national history.Koch and Cook seem to be unaware of a recent admission by the Migration Policy Institute that DACA illegals graduate from college at one-quarter the rate of Americans. But they likely know that the Congressional Budget Office reported in 2014 that the proposed 'Gang of Eight" amnesty would have shifted a huge amount of income from wage-earners to wealthy investors over 20 years, simply because more amnesty means more cheap workers and more welfare-aided customers.
Voters tend to think that lower wages are bad for them and their kids. The Atlantic.com reported in 2016:
The [Federal Reserve Board] asked respondents how they would pay for a $400 emergency. The answer: 47 percent of respondents said that either they would cover the expense by borrowing or selling something, or they would not be able to come up with the $400 at all. Four hundred dollars! Who knew?In contrast, President Donald Trump was elected in 2016 to curb migration and to help ordinary Americans. His immigration priorities are listed here.
Well, I knew. I knew because I am in that 47 percent.
I know what it is like to have to juggle creditors to make it through a week. I know what it is like to have to swallow my pride and constantly dun people to pay me so that I can pay others. I know what it is like to have liens slapped on me and to have my bank account levied by creditors. I know what it is like to be down to my last $5-literally-while I wait for a paycheck to arrive, and I know what it is like to subsist for days on a diet of eggs
Many polls show that the Democrats' calls for amnesty are unpopular because they contradict Americans' sense of fairness to other Americans.
Business groups and Democrats embrace the misleading, industry-funded "nation of immigrants" polls which pressure Americans to say they welcome migrants. The alternative "fairness" polls show that voters put a much higher priority on helping their families, neighbors, and fellow nationals get decent jobs in a high-tech, high-immigration, low-wage economy. The political power of the voters' fairness priorities was made clear during the GOP primaries and again in November 2016.
Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.
But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting 1 million new legal immigrants, by providing work-permits to roughly 3 million resident foreigners, and by doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.
The Washington-imposed economic policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids' schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.
The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.
Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a large percentage of the nation's annual income has shifted to investors and away from employees.
The very-conservatives want all illegal immigrants gone now. The very-liberals want all illegal immigrants to stay, and more to come. Both are unrealistic, so a compromise of some sort is probably the only way to go, and focusing on the very-criminal element in the illegal immigrant population sounds like a safe bet - if they can actually get results and not just deport a bunch of jay-walkers.