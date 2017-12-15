is live in:
Earth Changes
13th century USA drought, bizarre bird deaths in Sweden & massive winds hit Slovenia
Adapt 2030
Thu, 14 Dec 2017 15:12 UTC
Sources
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- SOTT Focus: End of Year 2017 Greetings, Thanks and a Request for Your Continued Support
- SOTT Focus: Putin Schools Journalists and Western Politicians in Annual Q&A Marathon
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 13th century USA drought, bizarre bird deaths in Sweden & massive winds hit Slovenia
- Judicial Watch President: "Forget Mueller," the real question is "do we need to shut down the FBI?"
- McCain eyes exit from Senate amid 'stress' from growing Trump dossier scandal
- Cartoon science - Global warming will weaken winds in the Northern Hemisphere, but speed them up downunder!
- What are the details on Mueller's conflict-of-interest waiver from DOJ? They won't say
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Paris hosts climate summit, attendants pat each other on the back and bash Trump
- Long-lasting moon halo seen over Tucson, Arizona
- Huge chunk of 'ice from a plane' crashes through California couple's home
- Peter Strzok's wife was promoted to SEC director hours after FBI found Hillary emails on Weiner's laptop
- Surgeon pleads guilty to burning his initials on patients' organs
- Sott Exclusive: Mysterious boom heard in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, military jets blamed
- Morgan Spurlock, director of 'Super Size Me', wonders 'when will they come for me' and confesses to rape
- Babies born near fracking sites are at risk of lower birth weight, poorer health - study
- Condemning Trump's Jerusalem decision is too little, too late
- Tucker Carlson: Peter Strzok's anti-Trump messages look like they're from a "drunk guy on Facebook"
- SOTT Focus: End of Year 2017 Greetings, Thanks and a Request for Your Continued Support
- SOTT Focus: Putin Schools Journalists and Western Politicians in Annual Q&A Marathon
- Judicial Watch President: "Forget Mueller," the real question is "do we need to shut down the FBI?"
- McCain eyes exit from Senate amid 'stress' from growing Trump dossier scandal
- What are the details on Mueller's conflict-of-interest waiver from DOJ? They won't say
- Paris hosts climate summit, attendants pat each other on the back and bash Trump
- Peter Strzok's wife was promoted to SEC director hours after FBI found Hillary emails on Weiner's laptop
- Condemning Trump's Jerusalem decision is too little, too late
- Tucker Carlson: Peter Strzok's anti-Trump messages look like they're from a "drunk guy on Facebook"
- Fusion GPS admits DOJ official Ohr's wife was hired to dig up dirt on Trump
- New investigation concludes US and EU weapons boosted 'quantity & quality' of ISIS arsenal
- Hanan Ashrawi: US has made Israeli-Palestinian peace talks superfluous
- Don Jr. demands inquiry into ethics violations and deep state leaks from House Committee hearing
- FBI agents' texts imply insider scheme to thwart Trump presidency prior to Russia probe
- Pyongyang: Russian delegation to encourage direct talks, Tillerson no preconditions...but drills go on
- State Department walks back Tillerson's signal for talks with N. Korea
- Cameron advises Trump to stop whining about CNN and focus on 'Russian bots'
- JFK tried to make peace with Russia and was assassinated, Trump 'bent the knee' instead
- SOTT Focus: Subverting American Democracy: The FBI's 'Insurance Policy' Against a Trump Win and the Dodgy Russian Dossier
- SOTT Focus: US Illusion of Democracy: The Idiotic Distinction Between Liberal Interventionists and Neocons
- Surgeon pleads guilty to burning his initials on patients' organs
- Morgan Spurlock, director of 'Super Size Me', wonders 'when will they come for me' and confesses to rape
- Cops taser grandpa to death while he was handcuffed in back of police cruiser (VIDEO)
- Syrians grateful for Russian troops, but express concern over their withdrawal
- SOTT Focus: Massive Corruption Leads to 92% of Ukrainians Wanting Old Government Back, Thanks America!
- SOTT Focus: Dutch 'Purple Friday' Encourages Blurring The Lines Between Male And Female
- Ex-Facebook chiefs feel guilty for its 'social destruction', which has nothing to do with Russia!
- At least four children dead after train collides with school bus in France
- Navajo Nation sues 'predatory' Wells Fargo for $50mn for using 'unlawful practices'
- British tribunal recognizes Wikileaks as media organization
- Darwin Award candidate: Selfie that almost cost a girl's life as her skull is smashed by passing train in Purworejo, Indonesia
- Progressive libtardation: 'Snowflake students' get University College London to apologize for calling snow white
- America's declining Christmas beliefs and traditions: Most not bothered by it and will still celebrate with family and friends
- Fmr IDF commander calls for army to "tear Palestinians apart" if there is a new war
- Iraqi citizens beaten, tortured by British troops awarded thousands in compensation
- Undercover Michigan police no longer exempt from prosecution for having sex with prostitutes
- Egyptian court jails singer for "inciting debauchery" in racy music video
- Sexism, segregation, squalor: Religious schools are failing to meet Britain's minimum requirements, says regulator
- Woman is killed after she is pushed in front of train at subway station in Bucharest, Romania
- Kentucky Rep. Dan Johnson commits suicide amid molestation allegations
- Satellites images reveal Afghanistan's lost empires
- France 'complicit' in 1994 Rwanda genocide, says report
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Student's gold pendant find is worth £145,000 and 'rewrites' Anglo Saxon history
- Cross-disciplinary study reveals the need for a rewrite of pre-Columbian history
- The enigma of the Coligny Calender
- Ottoman archives hold records of Jerusalem deeds
- US repeatedly promised Russia "no NATO eastward expansion" - declassified docs
- Did the CIA use Gloria Steinem to subvert the feminist & civil rights movements for the purpose of further separating people?
- Ancient fish hook reveals women did all the hard work 12,000-years-ago
- The medieval craze for almond milk and how cows milk was mainly consumed as butter or cheese
- Archaeologists confirm multiple ancient Bronze age tools made from meteorites, knowledge of time needs to be 'revised'
- Trove of statues depicting lioness goddess Sekhmet discovered in Egypt
- Cold War airmen found fun where they could: Pilot reveals Soviet bomber crews asked US jets to barrel-roll & took pics
- Ancient Roman shipwrecks containing stunning artifacts discovered near Egyptian port
- The 1648 Peace Treaty of Westphalia and what it was intended to do for international relations
- Operation Paperclip: Nazi science goes West
- Church Leader's chilling letter to Lenin reveals the truth about the revolution in 1918
- Document reveals possible U.S./Saudi collusion with Israel before the Six Day War
- Blood red sky that lasted 9 days: Mysterious hue seen over Far East Asia in 1770 was caused by biggest solar storm ever recorded
- Scotland: Geologists discover 60-million-year-old meteorite strike and new mineral forms
- Saturn: Giant storms cause palpitations in atmospheric heartbeat
- Earthworms would survive in Martian soil
- Study claims chemical tipping point of magma determines explosive potential of volcanoes
- 'Bound by blood': 'Dracula' tick entombed in amber, gorged on 99mn yo dinosaurs
- Freud was a fraud!
- What's causing deafness in farmed salmon?
- Digitizing DNA - what could possibly go wrong?
- Having older brothers increases likelihood of males being gay, study suggests
- Study finds solar amplification mechanism by which climate is controlled by the level of solar activity & cosmic rays
- Security researcher uncovers keylogging software in hundreds of HP laptop models
- Pure math and physics: An unusual connection
- Astronomers have detected the most distant supermassive black hole ever observed
- 3.6-million-year-old human skeleton excavated in Africa, 'most complete ever found'
- Russian govt suggests satellite re-entry behind elevated levels of Ruthenium-106 across Europe
- Newly discovered dino leaves researchers in cold sweat
- Luxor: Linen-wrapped mummy found in previously unexplored tomb
- Score for climate realists! University of Arizona must disclose 'hockey stick' climate change emails
- Physicists confirmed new form of matter: 'Excitonium'
- Mathematicians crack the 'cursed curve'
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 13th century USA drought, bizarre bird deaths in Sweden & massive winds hit Slovenia
- Cartoon science - Global warming will weaken winds in the Northern Hemisphere, but speed them up downunder!
- Long-lasting moon halo seen over Tucson, Arizona
- Huge chunk of 'ice from a plane' crashes through California couple's home
- Sott Exclusive: Mysterious boom heard in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, military jets blamed
- Man fights off leopard with his bare hands in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Avalanche warnings as Valais in Switzerland recovers from record snowfall
- Pedestrian and bus driver severely mauled by Tibetan Mastiff in eastern China
- Hundreds evacuated as rivers reach record levels in northern Italy
- Shallow 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Oregon; shaking felt across metro region
- Strange trumpeting sound heard in Manitoba, Canada
- Eerie light bleeds through California's horizon as smoke engulfs the skies in rare December wildfires ravaging the region (VIDEO)
- Shallow 6.5 earthquake hits the Bouvet Island region
- 'Strange noise in the sky' recorded in Palmetto, Florida
- Huge, mushroom-shaped 'fire cloud' generates its own weather over Southern California
- 'Horns or trumpets' heard in the skies of Edmonton, Canada
- All 50 states have recorded snow two weeks ahead of Christmas
- Incredible timelapse film released by NASA shows new island being formed out of ash from erupting volcano
- UK reels from five-day freeze with another severe weather warning issued
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Green meteor fireball seen over New South Wales, Australia
- Blue-green meteor shoots across East Iceland skies
- 64 mysterious booms heard all over the world this year. Why?
- Babies born near fracking sites are at risk of lower birth weight, poorer health - study
- SOTT Focus: Corruption of Science: Coca-Cola's Shady Record in Obesity Research - 'Dracula in Charge of the Blood Bank'
- Phone addiction can cause mental disorders, study finds
- Keep that cell phone away from your head: CA public health department issues new guidelines for cell phone use
- SOTT Focus: The Tyranny of 'Experts': Cutting Carbs Will Make You Dead, Experts Say
- Cell phones and mitochondrial damage: Why long term usage is linked to brain tumors and cancer
- Should we be eating eggshells?
- 'Frozen shoulder' after vaccination is on the rise
- 'Man flu' is real? Study finds men have weaker immune response to respiratory viruses
- The dark and light side of food as information - how dietary RNAs directly impact gene expression
- Study examines the difficulty of withdrawing from antidepressant drugs
- SOTT Focus: The Great Canola Con: How We've Been Duped Into Replacing Natural Fats With a Trans Fat Shitstorm
- Sott Exclusive: From Seal Finger to Rapunzel Syndrome: Ten Strange Health Cases in 2017
- Big Pharma making moves to monopolize CBD oil market
- Cannabinoid Deficiency and Its Impact on Human Health and Disease
- 54 natural science-based options to inhibit and destroy pathogenic Biofilms
- SOTT Focus: Presiding over a heart disease catastrophe, the American Heart Association advocates vegetarian diet
- The little known effects of mercury on the cardiovascular system
- Nine tasty fermented foods that are good for the gut
- Alzheimer's Disease and chronic inflammation
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Why are smart people more prone to anxiety?
- Storytelling is a more valued skill amongst some hunter-gatherer tribes
- Family relationships and happy parents are key to the well-being of children
- The best teachers help students sacrifice fleeting happiness for future long term gains
- "Curvature blindness" illusion discovered
- The best ways to effectively cope with conflict during holiday family gatherings
- Researchers find that environment may play a strong role in psychosis
- Nausea can be a symptom of anxiety and depression
- The original mind hunters and the birth of criminal profiling
- Does treatment for sexual misconduct actually work? Evidence is dubious at best
- Happiness increases with age
- The curious case of the corpus callosum: Does the brain have two minds?
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS)
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
- Porn star to run against Putin in Russian elections, vows to bring death penalty for sexual harassment in the wake of Weinstein scandal
Quote of the Day
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
Recent Comments
Failure to hold members of law enforcement to those laws STRICTLY is why you see cops ambushed in their squad cars and killed.... Every single...
Egypt - never wanted to go there - now, never will
This is the future Bahar, so either get on this rollercoaster (all of you) or join some extreme, right-wing conservative group, march, spew hate,...
I sort of spoke out of my internal interest that was not me as a whole but as political mechanisms who deteriorate relations and they are using a...
That rape instance is something you have to read a few times. Of course "I don't want to do that" is clear, but then to still fool around rather...
Comment: See also: Bizarre sight as hundreds of birds found dead on a road in northern Sweden