Police in the canton of Valais have warned skiers to keep on the marked runs as the avalanche risk rises to 3 or 4 out of 5 in resorts across the region.Sion, the cantonal capital,and pictures published by local paper Le Nouvelliste showed residents skiing down the streets.While most of Switzerland experienced some snow on the weekend, temperatures warmed up on Sunday afternoon turning the precipitation to rain in many places, however the particular meteorological conditions in the Valais meant it kept snowing."It's what I call the Valais miracle, when cold air is trapped in the valley although there's a thaw at altitude," meteorologist Frederic Glassey told news agency ATS.On Tuesday Valais police warned people against walking in forests, saying trees have been weakened by the snowfall and the subsequent thaw, meaning there's a risk of some falling.Skiers should stick to the pistes since "the few days following snowfall are the most dangerous" for avalanches, police warned.However conditions for skiers who stay on the marked slopes are likely to be incredible.It's certainly a change from last year when Switzerland experienced its driest December for 150 years.