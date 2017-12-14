Society's Child
Undercover Michigan police no longer exempt from prosecution for having sex with prostitutes

Thu, 14 Dec 2017 08:10 UTC
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder (R) signed into law on Wednesday two pieces of legislation repealing an exemption that protected on-duty undercover law enforcement from prosecution for having "penetration" sex with prostitutes.
"Every day the brave men and women in Michigan's law enforcement community work tirelessly to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Michiganders," Snyder said, according to MLive Media Group. "These bills help ensure the ongoing integrity and accountability of our law enforcement system by clarifying what actions officers are exempt from while performing their official duties."
The bills, House Bill 4355 and Senate Bill 275, were sponsored by State Representative Gary Glenn (R-Midland) and State Senator Judy Emmons (R-Sheridan). The State Senate approved its bill unanimously, but some House Democrats voted against HB4355 because an amendment that would have included other sexual acts besides penetration failed, according to the Detroit Metro Times.
No police agency opposed or supported the legislative effort, claiming no officer ever used the immunity or was instructed to have sex to further an investigation.
The Great Lake State had been the only state in the US to protect on-duty undercover officers from prosecution for sex with a prostitute.
"Michigan will no longer have the stigma of being the last state in the country that unintentionally exempts police officers who have sex with prostitutes during an investigation from prosecution," Rep. Glenn said, according to MLive. "This common sense legislation has received significant bipartisan support because it protects our law enforcement and victims of sex-based crimes."
In 2003, an undercover officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety received oral sex from a suspected prostitute, in violation of department policy, according to the Kalamazoo Gazette. That officer hid that fact from his supervising captain, who didn't even know the officer had gone undercover.
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
Recent Comments
The sound is at the 1:10 mark. I think it's sound being generated by energy which is impacting the upper atmosphere. Possibly very high pressure...
"DNA does not stand the passing of time, of millions of years, when entombed in amber." Yea, well have you checked how it does in Tar?
Mission Accomplished...almost.
I look at the list of banking, oil, Wall St., and career ME war insiders in the Trump cabinet and can only shake my head at those who still...
I agree with everyone, the only issue I have is how much of this story is masked and which makes these cases sound ever more and more like it's an...