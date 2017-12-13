Kyle A. Kirby, 37, was charged after an investigation into his patrol car computer in October 2015 revealed images showing young children involved in sex acts. The investigation concluded that Kirby had been using the computer to "download and store child pornography" since at least December 2014. A report from News4Jax noted:
"According to court documents, FBI agents and other law enforcement officers searched Kirby's residence as the result of an online child pornography investigation. That same morning, the Live Oak police chief authorized the agents to inspect and search the computer located inside Kirby's patrol car.A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, published by the Bradenton Herlad, noted that evidence of child porn was also found on Kirby's police desktop computer, where investigators "found images of children naked or partially undressed after using a concealed camera to film unsuspecting children."
A forensic examination of the patrol car computer used by Kirby revealed that it contained at least 87 thumbnail images that either depicted minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including one involving a toddler, or that had titles indicative of child pornography. In addition, the Internet browser history on the computer contained search terms commonly used by individuals who search for child pornography online."
Kirby appears to have used a concealed camera, transferred the images to the computer, and then attempted to delete them. However, investigators were able to recover the pornographic images, and the statement noted that they were found in "folders named for some of his victims."
Live Oak Police Department Chief Alton Williams said in a statement that he had considered Kirby to be "a trusted friend" in the past and that this was the "most difficult situation" he has faced during his time as a police officer.
"I have been in law enforcement for 30 years, and this has been the most difficult situation I have faced. A trusted friend, officer and protector of the public betrayed all facets of the job he swore to do. I realize that mistakes happen, but this was no mistake it was a choice, a choice that has impacted not only his agency, but his trusted friends, family, and community to include all brothers and sisters of the badge. I am appreciative of the F.B.I, the U.S Attorney's Office and all others involved. Justice did prevail."As The Free Thought Project has reported, this is not the first time a police officer was discovered with child pornography. In 2017 alone, a police sergeant was found possessing and attempting to receive child pornography in April; a school resource officer was found possessing a trove of graphic child pornography in August; and a network of police officers were found raping the cadets in their Police Explorers program and filming it to create child porn in October.
Kyle Kirby has been in custody since he was first arrested on Oct. 28, 2015. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 120 years in prison, and his sentencing hearing has not been set.