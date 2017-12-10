Hussein Khavari,Maria Ladenburger

Hussein Khavari raped and murdered Maria, the daughter of a top EU official
The Afghan refugee, who is now on trial for the rape and murder of the medical student Maria Ladenburger in October 2016, is older than previously thought.

Hussein Khavari entered Germany in November 2015 without identity papers. He told authorities that he was born in 1999 in Afghanistan and that his father was killed during the war.

But it now appears that his father is still alive. According to German media his father said his son was born in 1984 and that he is 33-years-old.

The Local Germany says about it: "Prosecutors were able to track down Hussein K.'s father when they came across a contact on his mobile phone. The defendant told them that they could contact his mother on the number. But when an interpreter called the number in the presence of two judges, the person who picked up was his father".

Maria Ladenburger's father is a senior legal adviser to the European Commission in Brussels. Maria herself was volunteering as a refugee worker in various shelters and asylum homes.

The murder of the 19-year-old Maria Ladenburger shocked the country. Even the leader of the German Police Union blamed Angela Merkel as he said that Ladenburger's death would have been prevented without her open door policy.