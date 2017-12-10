Donald Trump Florida 2017
© AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman
President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a rally in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Reporters are pushing back against liberals claiming President Donald Trump spoke to a "mostly empty" rally in Pensacola, Florida Friday night.

A photo taken well before Trump spoke showing empty seats is being promoted as proof Trump flopped in Florida.

A tweet by Trump about the crowd size, "GREAT EVENING last night in Pensacola, Florida. Arena was packed to the rafters, the crowd was loud, loving and really smart. They definitely get what's going on. Thank you Pensacola!", triggered even more hysteria, prompting the liberal site Raw Story to promote the empty arena lie.



Raw Story headline: Trump boasts of 'packed to the rafters' Florida rally after online photos show mostly empty arena

The article includes a since deleted tweet by Mike Jollett that had the photo with an arrow pointing to what he claimed was Trump entering the half-empty arena. Jollett wrote, "Trump will try to say this picture was taken early, before the crowd arrived. But here he is walking to the stage. This is what happens when your approval rating hits 32%.
trump florida rally
Yashar Ali with the New Yorker and Huffington Post posted a series of photos refuting the liberal lies, "People are sharing the 1st image below and saying it shows the crowd size of Trump's rally last night (also saying you can see Trump enter in the lower right hand corner of the photo). That's inaccurate. 3 images from Getty/WAPO show the reality of crowd and where he entered from"


Right after the rally, Daily Mail reporter David Martosko posted a 360 degree video he took from the press pit at the rally showing a nearly full house.


A never-Trumper trolled Martosko, "Where are the christmas wreaths? Looks fake. Heres the real picture"


Martosko replied to that and another troll.



An attendee at the rally posted video from their seat showing the rally was well attended.


Fox News reporter Peter Doocy also posted 360 video from the rally.


This is why President Trump is always imploring the media to 'turn the cameras around' and show the crowd.


A closing tweet from President Trump about the rally.