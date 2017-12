© Grae Stafford/The Daily Caller



The 2016 Grant From Media Matters...The Numbers Don't Add Up

Media Matters posts rapid-response items as well as longer research and analytic reports documenting conservative misinformation throughout the media. Additionally, Media Matters works daily to notify activists, journalists, pundits, and the general public about instances of misinformation, providing them with the resources to rebut false claims and to take direct action against offending media institutions. - Media Matters for America's website

Brock's Political Network Is Extensive And Faces An FEC Complaint

Brock's Media Matters for America is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has tax-exempt status. That tax-exempt status comes with an important caveat:Media Matters for America granted $200,000 in 2016 to a Brock organization, though it is unclear if it was American Bridge 21st Century Foundation or a super PAC sharing its name, American Bridge 21st Century PAC, according to the non-profit's 2016 financial statements and filings with the IRS obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.Under the IRS code , all 501(c)3 non-profit organizations "are."If Media Matters is using money it receives in charitable donations to fund political activities directly impacting a candidate for office, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would then have legal grounds for revoking the non-profits' tax-exempt status.Media Matters reports the 2016 grant to AB Super PAC on its financial statements but never explicitly states what the funds are going towards. The non-profit says the grant is for something entirely different in its IRS filings.The non-profit states in its 2016 IRS Form 990 that it granted the $200,000 not to the super PAC, but to the foundation for the purposes of "Educational Program(s)."For its part, American Bridge 21st Century super PAC doesn't report receiving $200,000 from Media Matters for America in 2016 in its IRS filings and the foundation hasn't filed its Form 990, making it impossible at the current time to confirm the grant.There is a contradiction in the reporting of the $200,000 amount in either Media Matters financial disclosures or with American Bridge super PAC.David Brock and American Bridge did not respond to multiple requests for clarification about the reporting discrepancy of the grant.Brock personally laid out the PAC's mission through the 2020 election cycle in the memo . The top initiatives include defeating Trump, "either through impeachment or at the ballot box," and changing "the balance of power by measurably impacting US Senate, gubernatorial, and state legislative races.""American Bridge will make running as a Republican candidate in the next four years painful," the memo reads. "We will not only damage Trump, but also the candidates who enable and support him."Regardless of the PAC's stated goals, a 501(c) non-profit, like Media Matters, cannot give to political organizations for the purpose of defeating or electing a candidate. Doing that could cause them to lose tax-exempt status.A cursory glance at the foundation's work shows it is producing politically motivated work in opposition to the president and Republicans' across the nation.Media Matters sells itself as the primary authority on what is correct and what is false in the media narrative and makes its mission to point that out to "offending media institutions."Brock also draws a salary from all of the groups in his network, making him millions of dollars and one of the most powerful liberal political activists. Brock isn't the only person getting wealthy from his political nexus - a few others are making millions along with him.The Media Matters chief uses one of D.C.'s top Democratic fundraising firms to support nearly all facets of his network's campaign to unseat Republican lawmakers, impeach the president and monitor conservative causes around the nation.In late October, TheDCNF reported how Brock is making Mary Pat Bonner, a former aide and fundraiser for former Vice President Al Gore, millions of dollars a year in a system of interconnected contracts with Brock-affiliated groups.Bonner heads an independent political consulting firm in Washington, D.C., that has annual contracts with a number of Brock's organizations that pay her firm millions for fundraising services. In exchange for drumming up big donations, Bonner's firm earns well into the seven figures.Brock is currently facing an FEC complaint alleging he is using the foundation to effectively hide donors' identities for contributions possibly intended for his political action group.Many of the groups in Brock's network, including Media Matters and the various arms of American Bridge, are situated just over a mile from the White House and the U.S. Capitol, in two floors of an office building in Northwest D.C. These entities also have entered into cost-sharing agreements, which are at the center of the ongoing FEC complaint.TheDCNF's report on the FEC complaint isn't the first time someone has called the way money moves around Brock's political network into question.