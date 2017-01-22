The Washington Free Beacon reports:
Confidential David Brock Memo: Defeat Trump Through ImpeachmentThe report goes on to say they will build a "Trump War Room" where they will uncover Trump's ties to Russia.
"A confidential David Brock memo obtained by the Washington Free Beacon lays out the ways the Democratic operative plans to use his numerous organizations to take down President Donald Trump through impeachment.
Brock is currently at the Turnberry Isle Resort in Aventura, Fla. for a weekend conference with more than 100 major liberal donors. Attendees are mapping out a course to combat the newly sworn-in president.
According to the private and confidential memo, Brock plans to defeat Trump 'through impeachment,' using American Bridge, his liberal super PAC, as the main vehicle to do so.
'No other progressive organization has the resources and assets that American Bridge has amassed over the past several election cycles to hold Trump, his administration, and the politicians accountable,' the 44-page confidential memo states."
Yeah, that's sure to work.
After all, Democrats put hundreds of millions into doing that before the election.
And guys like David Brock ultimately helped Hillary Clinton get elected president, didn't he?
Oh wait.