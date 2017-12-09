A Craving for Antidepressants

The Nightmare You Cannot Wake Up From

When the Cure Is Worse Than the Original Complaint

Guilty of Murder

1 in 4 suffered these side effects, even on normal doses and when taken for only a few days.

"I really just did want to win, to say, OK, the drugs did do it - what's everyone going to do now? And of course, there's been nothing. I honestly believe until it's somebody of importance it will be very difficult to get any changes. Here I am, a simple man from Montana. I'm not exceptionally rich or famous or anything. Who's going to listen to me?"

Despite Guilty Verdict, It's Business as Usual

" Occasionally , the symptoms of depression may include thoughts of harming yourself or committing suicide. Until the full antidepressant effect of your medicine becomes apparent, these symptoms may increase in the first few weeks of treatment."

Offering Kids Candy to Take Antidepressants?

Industry Research Refuted by New Study

Natural Options for Treating Depression

Dramatically decrease your consumption of sugar (particularly fructose), grains and processed foods. (In addition to being high in sugar and grains, processed foods also contain a variety of additives that can affect your brain function and mental state, especially MSG and artificial sweeteners such as aspartame.)

Increase consumption of probiotic foods such as fermented vegetables and kefir made from raw, grass fed milk, to promote healthy gut flora. Mounting evidence tells us that having a healthy gut is profoundly important for both physical and mental health, and the latter can be severely impacted by an imbalance of intestinal bacteria.

Get adequate vitamin B12 . Vitamin B12 deficiency can contribute to depression and affects 1 in 4 people.

Evaluate your salt intake. Sodium deficiency actually creates symptoms that are very much like those of depression. Make sure you do not use processed salt (regular table salt), however. You'll want to use an all-natural, unprocessed salt like Himalayan salt, which contains more than 80 different micronutrients.

Get adequate amounts of sleep. You can have the best diet and exercise program possible, but if you aren't sleeping well you can easily become depressed. Sleep and depression are so intimately linked that a sleep disorder is actually part of the definition of the symptom complex that gives the label depression.