© Reuters

Bitcoin peaked at $18,353 by 1:54 GMT, with the market value of the digital currency at the time exceeding $300 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap . The price has since retreated to below $17,000.Last week, the virtual currency pushed past both the $10,000 and $11,000 milestones for the first time, soaring over $11,700 on Sunday.In Europe, bitcoin doesn't enjoy a great deal of support among banking experts. The CEO of Nordea Bank called bitcoin a "joke" and an "absurd" construction earlier this week, while the head of Denmark's largest pension fund said the currency is "something we basically don't feel comfortable with."However, the hard line taken by state regulators on digital currencies hasn't stopped people from betting on bitcoin, boosting its price every day. Some institutional investors, who had previously criticized bitcoin, have recently stepped into the game.