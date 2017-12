This is how the Russians do it. Meanwhile, the State Department lodges an official note of protest if a Russian jet gets within 300 feet of a US airplane (usually 12 nautical miles off the coast of the Russian naval base in Sevastopol).A Russian fighter jet pilot has given a whole new meaning to 'flight inspection.' A video apparently shot in Syria shows a Su-30SM peeking inside a military transport plane just after an airdrop, flying mere meters from the open ramp.It was not immediately clear when the footage was taken or whether anyone was reprimanded for taking unnecessary risks, but the airdrop crew members seem pleased with themselves, indicating that the stunt was planned.Source: RT