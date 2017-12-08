meghan markle
The princess to be, Meghan Markle survived misogyny and oppression in the affluent suburbs of Los Angeles.
Enjoy the insouciant commentary of Sargon of Akkad on a speech given by Meghan Markle at a recent UN Women's gala. It's stories like these, of the strife and struggle facing women in the 1st world that remind us all what progressivism really is.