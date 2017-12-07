For money Mr. Fish
In a powerful speech delivered at The Sanctuary for Independent Media in Troy, N.Y., Chris Hedges analyzes fascism and empire in the Trump age.

The Truthdig columnist begins by enumerating the many factors that are currently contributing to the United States' demise politically, socially and environmentally. He then adds, "Overseeing [America's] descent at the highest level of state and federal government is a motley collection of imbeciles, con artists, thieves, opportunists and war-mongering generals, and yes, I am also speaking about the Democratic Party."