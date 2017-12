© Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

"For the nation to live, the tribe must die." ~ Samora Machel

There is no profit to be had by monopolizing suffering

The key to our redemption is in our hands; if only we unclench our fists, we can discover the key to liberation in them

This is a saga of a once free people who were defeated with weaponry and then subdued with chicanery. The first part of the saga witnessed a rebellion as the masses put up a spirited battle to overcome oppression. After decades of systematic repression, eventually the people were quelled with a most diabolical of schemes. What eventually subdued them was factionalism as people who shared the same struggles and felt the same injustices were convinced that their plights were dissimilar and that they were each other's enemies. Divide and conquer set brother against sister and neighbor upon neighbor. In a land that could feed the world, the mass majority were put into the yoke of poverty while a few were living a life of high society.At first glance, the above paragraph seems to describe what is going on in Africa. If that was your assumption, I don't blame you for making the logical leap to that conclusion. After all, Africa was in fact colonized by malicious foreigners who came in the guise of missionaries as they invaded the continent of man's birth with a bible in the front hand and guns behind their backs. Induced tribalism created by artificial borders and manufactured countries where none existed is how more than a billion people were eventually put to shackles as their wealth is being siphoned off to this day by gluttonous colonizers. A continent that can feed the world has thus been reduced to the status of beggars and AID recipients.The same playbook of divide and conquer that was unleashed and perfected in "Africa" has been loosened upon us here in the USA. Induced tribalism and separable grievances are creating friction among the people and leading to civil strife. Though our dissension is nowhere near the levels we witness in places like Libya, Sudan and multiple nations throughout Africa, we too are slow walking down the path of animosity that threatens to break out into a clash of society.Instead of uniting to take on our common oppressors, we have been conditioned by the establishment and the media-political industry to back bite each other. This is how a fraction of humanity can conquer billions globally. There are not enough guns in the world to subdue everyone through force, so trickery is deployed as the debased (I no longer call them the elites) leverage "us versus them" tactics in order to get co-victims to see each other as enemies.By extension, we are convinced to reject the suffering other people feel and marginalize their pains.In this paradigm where fellow strugglers refuse to join hands, the mood of the public becomes toxic and unity made impossible. Corporate media, soulless politicians and bankrupt actorvists feed flames to the fire as they keep presenting injustices through a one dimensional prism.The era of giants like Martin Luther King, John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X and Cesar Chavez is long gone, we are now in a paradigm of moral pygmies who are more interested in collecting likes on social media and cashing checks from power than they are in sacrificing and speaking truth to power. In a lot of ways, we are to blame for this, we have become a cult of personalities who only listen to the rich and famous. Ah the rub! The gatekeepers of media and wealth only open the gates for those who sell their souls to the status quo, the ones who defiantly speak against the system of divide and conquer and capital larceny that is hobbling our planet are blackballed from corporate media and ignored by the public. It's like we are a nation of masochists who are only drawn to the people who abuse us.The establishment gladly complies and feeds our demands; we are bracketed by demagogues who slickly peddle separable grievances and injustices sold through one-sided presentations.The sheer tragedy and maliciousness of those in power is too much too count. Most of the names I mentioned in the prior paragraph and almost every visionary who tried to stand up for justice and unite the masses was silenced by the authorities in government.[read the Confluence of Martin and Malcolm ].This is the same theme I discussed in the newest Ghion Cast below - the video below is my audacity of hope on how we can make America great again.This message is not aimed at one group but all irrespective of skin tone, gender, ideology or the myriad of ways we keep getting divided.Only a united people can bend the arc of history towards justice; people who are fractured will only be bent by injustice. The times before us are harrowing; there is a reason why the establishment keeps pitting us against each other and why our politics has become poisonous. Either we stop falling for their duplicity or we will find out one day the perils of tribalism as our home America transforms into the next Hotel Rwanda.