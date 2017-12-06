Society's Child
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says sexually harassed women "gotta let it go"
True Pundit
Tue, 05 Dec 2017 00:01 UTC
Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), said at Politico's Women Rule Summit that fixating on mistreatment after it has occurred "holds you back" professionally.
"I will fight for other women and I will stand up for other women, but, of your own, you gotta let it go," Chao said. "Because otherwise, it's too corrosive, it's too negative, and it does you a double injury because it holds you back."
She made the comments after saying she had her own "#MeToo" moment of experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace. Chao declined to identify the harasser, only noting that the person is still active in the workplace.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- War on Free Speech: How Russia-gate Rationalizes Censorship
- Kiev compares 'Russian Aggression deniers' to Holocaust deniers, plans to jail them for 5 years
- More bad news for Wasserman Schultz as lawsuit claims husband tried to rip off elderly homeowner
- Mike Huckabee calling for Investigation of Mueller's hysterical witch hunt
- Oldest known waterway system that took a mystery Neolithic civilisation 3,000 people and nearly a decade to build is found in China
- Electoral Coup attempt in Honduras: Evidence of fraud
- British street artist Banksy's Bethlehem Christmas message with a twist
- Astronomers discover new stellar stream in Milky Way galaxy
- Not so bird-brained: Pigeons can discriminate both space, time
- Native American tribes to sue Trump over 'unlawful' Bears Ears decision
- Shiveluch volcano in Russia erupts spewing hot ash 6 miles into the sky
- White House: Report that Mueller has subpoenaed Trump's bank records is false
- Dismissed FBI agent Strzok falsified statement that would've implicated Hillary Clinton in a Crime
- Time for an intervention? Is government addicted to banning natural substances?
- Another Dem perv: Matt Dababneh accused of masturbating in front of lobbyist
- Democratic Congressman John Conyers retires amid sexual harassment allegations - and endorses his son to replace him
- Russian Foreign Ministry: 2018 Olympics bans yet another attempt to "isolate" the country
- 'No change of heart' for McConnell; Roy Moore will 'immediately' face an ethics committee if elected
- Zakharova on IOC decision to bar Russia from 2018 Olympics: "We always survive"
- Despite Trump's push the US Border Patrol is losing more agents than it can hire
- War on Free Speech: How Russia-gate Rationalizes Censorship
- Kiev compares 'Russian Aggression deniers' to Holocaust deniers, plans to jail them for 5 years
- Mike Huckabee calling for Investigation of Mueller's hysterical witch hunt
- Electoral Coup attempt in Honduras: Evidence of fraud
- White House: Report that Mueller has subpoenaed Trump's bank records is false
- Dismissed FBI agent Strzok falsified statement that would've implicated Hillary Clinton in a Crime
- Another Dem perv: Matt Dababneh accused of masturbating in front of lobbyist
- Democratic Congressman John Conyers retires amid sexual harassment allegations - and endorses his son to replace him
- Russian Foreign Ministry: 2018 Olympics bans yet another attempt to "isolate" the country
- 'No change of heart' for McConnell; Roy Moore will 'immediately' face an ethics committee if elected
- Zakharova on IOC decision to bar Russia from 2018 Olympics: "We always survive"
- Russia's victory in Syria births a new era in the Middle East
- Yemen's former leader, Ali Abdullah Saleh, killed in Sanaa after making 'peace overtures' to Saudi's
- Russia reportedly spent more than $25 million preparing its athletes for the 2018 Winter Olympics
- May's mistake bungles Brexit: The DUP border demands
- Best of the Web: MI5 Foils 'Islamist Terror Plot' to 'blow up and assassinate' Theresa May
- Fusion GPS scandal implicates MSM in possible pay-to-publish scheme
- Uzbekistan finally makes decree banning evidence obtained under torture
- Netanyahu's real agenda for controlling Golan Heights is oil for lsrael
- Saudi "corruption crackdown" sparks flood of money-laundering inquiries in Swiss banks
- More bad news for Wasserman Schultz as lawsuit claims husband tried to rip off elderly homeowner
- British street artist Banksy's Bethlehem Christmas message with a twist
- Native American tribes to sue Trump over 'unlawful' Bears Ears decision
- Despite Trump's push the US Border Patrol is losing more agents than it can hire
- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says sexually harassed women "gotta let it go"
- Chelsea Handler says Sarah Huckabee Sanders a 'harlot' wearing 'summer whore lipstick'
- Some jarring numbers to show that Ukraine's economy is a wreck (video)
- Is academic journal publishing headed for a day of reckoning?
- Two Washington high school students gunned down in possible gang-related attack - multiple suspects at large
- Class dismissed: Identity politics without the identity - The white American working class
- John Oliver grills Dustin Hoffman live over sexual harassment claims (VIDEO)
- Lawyers sue California because too many children can't read
- Federal authorities issue 4,000 orders to take back guns from people who failed background checks
- German pilots refusing to deport rejected asylum seekers leads to over 200 canceled flights
- Simple math: Illegal immigrants bring more illegal immigrants and crime to Bulgaria
- Caught on bodycam: Former Senator charged with sex trafficking underaged boy
- Suicidal ideation spreading among kids: 11-year-old Irish girl kills herself 'because I'm ugly'
- Teen arrested for animal cruelty for hurling a kitten into the street
- Oil field 'man camps' in North Dakota terrorizing & sex trafficking Native American kids and adults
- Western fascism: Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics
- Oldest known waterway system that took a mystery Neolithic civilisation 3,000 people and nearly a decade to build is found in China
- The epochal consequences of Woodrow Wilson's war: 'The entire 20th Century was a giant mistake'
- The historical mystery of the Dalhousie Mountain carvings
- Amazing pictures - Drowned city of the Caesars Baiae was Roman empire's wine-soaked party town of luxury
- How Hitler's henchman bent Hollywood to his will
- Keys found in female Vikings' graves symbolic of women's independence
- 2,000 year old Roman 'stables' accidentally discovered in families backyard in Israel
- The Aryans: Who were they really?
- Orca geoglyph re-discovered in southern Peru
- Fossil treasure trove: Hundreds of miraculously intact pterosaur eggs found in China
- The unknown history of the United Nations plan to partition Palestine
- Mithra: The ancient Roman cult that 'rivalled' Christianity and yet we know so little about
- The real story of Rosa Parks 62 years later
- The birth of the Title IX epidemic: Why colleges are now on the hook for sexual assault
- On this day in 1954, Alabama woman struck by nine-pound meteorite
- A German Mata Hari and a fascist Father - The Profumo affair revisited
- British Cold War documents reveal forgotten radical Zionist attempt to attack UK government
- Age of Christ's alleged tomb revealed
- First archaeological evidence discovered of Julius Caesar's UK landing
- Hidden jewelry stash hints at how ancient elites protected the family treasures
- Astronomers discover new stellar stream in Milky Way galaxy
- Not so bird-brained: Pigeons can discriminate both space, time
- Best of the Web: US Military invests $100m in 'genetic extinction' technologies, should Russia be concerned?
- Lightning sparks mid-air nuclear reaction, first time recorded phenomenon
- Light reveal secrets of supercooled water
- DARPA-funded genetic tools that can doom a species under UN review
- Impact-related microspherules in Late Pleistocene Yukon and Alaskan 'muck' deposits indicate recurrent episodes of catastrophic emplacement
- Just how will humanity react to evidence of alien life? Psychologists predict answers
- Engine of climate change: Thousands, and possibly millions, of underwater volcanoes remain undiscovered
- Half of all Swiss men share a gene with Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun
- Must have more better weapons technology! Report says U.S. losing to Russia and China in AI military race
- Brain's information processing mechanisms may be responsible for similarities across languages
- Supermassive black holes photobomb Andromeda galaxy
- The smarter person's brain is just wired better
- Ancient women had much stronger arms than today's female sports stars
- Yellowstone supervolcano threat theory 'demonstrably false' - USGS expert to RT
- 10-qubit entanglement superconducting circuit sets a new record
- 'Rocket test' proves worms can thrive in Red Planet soil
- Text messaging turns 25 years old today
- Real-time DNA-authentication a reality
- Shiveluch volcano in Russia erupts spewing hot ash 6 miles into the sky
- Parts of Balochistan in Pakistan see lowest temperature in decades
- 'Out of control' Southern California wildfire explodes as growing blazes force 27,000 to flee
- Coyote attacks 3-year-old girl on front porch in Snoqualmie, Washington
- Mysterious elevation of river's ground with fish kill in San Enrique, Philippines
- Supermoon creates rare moon halos and moondogs over Alabama
- Sperm whale carcass washes up on beach in Hopetoun, Western Australia
- Raging wildfire threatens hundreds of homes in Ventura County, California; 1,000 households told to evacuate
- Another Arctic blast coming to the US this week and will stay around for weeks
- Cyclone Ockhi: Death toll reaches 25 in Kerala, India
- Major storm system to bring heavy snow, strong winds and thunderstorms to eastern US
- A force to be reckoned with: Seismologists report that a volcano is building up under New England
- Unusual animal behaviour: 'Aggressive' wombat euthanised after attacking people in Tasmania
- Dozens of dead sharks found on beach in Queensland, Australia
- Man falls into sinkhole as footpath opens up in southeastern China
- 'Strange' Arctic rainbow and red 'summer' sprites in winter - rare atmospheric events on the increase
- Satellite images reveal extent of Earth's pollution
- Forester gored to death by rhino in West Bengal, India
- Two labourers killed by landslide in Ramban, India
- 'Sky trumpet phenomena' heard in Pennsylvania
- Another mysterious boom shakes buildings, this time in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Illinois
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- BOOM! Mysterious blasts rattling the skies are on the increase around the world - UPDATE at least 64 documented events (VIDEO)
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Loud boom rocks several neighborhoods northeast of Denver, Colorado, wild theories abound
- Green meteor fireball seen over New South Wales, Australia
- Blue-green meteor shoots across East Iceland skies
- 64 mysterious booms heard all over the world this year. Why?
- Flashing meteor fireball streaks through Japan's night sky (VIDEOS)
- Bright green meteor fireball captured on camera over Oostkapelle, the Netherlands
- Fireball seen flying over Heathrow Airport, London
- Time for an intervention? Is government addicted to banning natural substances?
- Sugar: Linked to brain shrinkage, Alzheimers and other types of dementia
- Researchers discover how to turn off "hunger alarm system", leading to hopes for obesity sufferers
- More good news for ketogenic diet in epilepsy
- Rusty brains: Lowering iron levels in the brain could slow or prevent Alzheimer's
- Exercise changes your gut microbiome
- Vitamin D's flawed recommended daily allowance
- San Diego opens giant tents for the homeless to curb Hepatitis A outbreak
- Chinese herb Galla Chinensis shows promise against tooth decay
- Drinking milk: Natural selection and environmental pressure
- The aluminum-autism link found in yet another study
- Study shows type 2 diabetes starts in the liver
- After hundreds of thousands of Filipino kids are vaccinated, Sanofi admits dengue fever vaccine can cause...dengue fever
- Antibiotic resistance has caused a drop in life expectancy, says new report
- Uterus transplant recipient gives birth to baby, first in the US to do so
- Inspiration behind 'ice bucket challenge' dies at 46 after suffering from ALS, raised $115million for cause
- Combining antibody immunotherapy treatments could improve lymphoma survival
- Increase in prevalence of developmental disabilities in US kids
- Metabolic therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic disease
- Monsanto's Roundup causes antibiotic resistance - a fact that's not considered by regulators
- Happiness increases with age
- The curious case of the corpus callosum: Does the brain have two minds?
- Have something creative to share? How to build relationships directly with your audience
- Five ways to increase happiness
- Personality traits that when combined help protect against depression - study
- Your brain on music: How your favorite songs may regenerate your brain and act as the ultimate adaptogen
- The story you tell yourself about your success is the biggest threat to your success
- The decline of male friendship harms men
- Sorry Prince Harry, 'Love at first sight doesn't actually exist, though men are more likely to think so', say psychologists
- What is 'mindful drinking' and why has the movement caught on among British millennials?
- Touch, or lack thereof, can influence infants on a genetic level
- Relax, parents: There is no definitive way to potty train
- Mother nature is a valuable resource for human health & wellbeing
- In the digital age emotional intelligence is key
- Denzel Washington's point about fatherlessness is backed up by data
- Ten reasons why you should try to keep your cool
- What makes Agatha Christie such an all-time favorite?
- Blue reduces stress 3 times faster than other colors
- Grieving the loss of your parents when orphaned in adulthood
- Huge dose of brain chemical dopamine may have made us smart
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Mystery in the Northwest Territories, Canada: The Strange Case of the Missing Tourist
- Missing 411: Search for missing Uintas hiker scaled back, 'limited resources'
- Bigfoot and a bizarre vanishing in the North American wilderness
- Has the mystery of Britain's Roswell finally been solved?
- Get a room! Ghost hunter claims to have seen two ghosts having sex in museum bathroom
- F-15s and commercial airlines involved in encounter with mysterious aircraft over Oregon
- 2017 sees rise in sightings of legendary Loch Ness monster
- Teleportation in Argentina: The quandary of Route 5
- China Lake, California: 'Most controversial UFO photo on record'
- Chinese villagers left baffled by mysterious disk-shaped cloud hovering in the sky
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
- Porn star to run against Putin in Russian elections, vows to bring death penalty for sexual harassment in the wake of Weinstein scandal
- French president Emmanuel Macron: Master of poetry and publicity but probably not politics
Mount Agung volcanic eruption in Bali, Indonesia - 26 November 2017
Quote of the Day
In general, love is the whole meaning of life, of being. Love of family, of children, and of the motherland. It is such a multifaceted phenomenon that is the basis of all our actions.
- Vladimir Putin
Recent Comments
The FDA =Federal Drug company Advocate
I like the Bitcoin door!
YUM YUM YUM BACON BACON BACON
SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES' A history lesson (and a look into the future): Originally, the budding technocrats (early versions of the more...
What should be a concern is that all these politicians having stacks of skeletons in, the closets, have been very easy to blackmail. This has been...
Comment: More from The Hill: See also: Behind the Headlines: Weinstein's Weinergate Goes Nuclear: Where is society at with #MeToo?