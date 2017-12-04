© Ammar Safarjalani/ Global Look Press



The UK government has suspended a foreign aid project in Syria amid allegations that funds are being pocketed by extremists groups. It is yet another report of British taxpayers' money reaching the wrong hands.The project seeks to use aid funds from Britain to help officers of the Free Syria Police (FSP) implement order in the region following the Syrian uprising. However, claims that the funds were being diverted to extremists were made in a BBC Panorama program, Jihadis You Pay For.The Adam Smith International think tank, which has been managing the project since October 2014, denies any allegations of wrongdoing. It says it had managed taxpayers' money "effectively to confront terrorism."Kate Osamor, Labour's shadow secretary of state for international development, said Britons will be "outraged" if the allegations turn out to be substantiated.she told The Guardian.She pointed out that the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, which financed the project, operates in dozens more countries which are renowned for their "questionable" human-rights records.added Osamor.which is mainly under the wing of the Department for International Development. Other departments, however, are also responsible for its spending, including the Foreign Office.Earlier this year, it was revealed how Britons are donating hundreds of thousands of pounds to Islamist extremists - sometimes without knowing so.The Home Office also found that overseas funding was a "significant source of income" for a small number of suspected radical bodies.An FCO spokesman said: "We take any allegations of co-operation with terrorist groups and of human-rights abuses extremely seriously and the Foreign Office has suspended this program while we investigate these allegations.he added, according to the BBC.