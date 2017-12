A same-sex marriage bill has been introduced to the Lower House of the Australian parliament. The move came after earlier, in November, a majority of Australians voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in a national post survey.Wilson has been engaged to his partner for nine years and reaffirmed his proposal during a speech shortly after a same-sex marriage bill was introduced in the parliament on Monday.His move was greeted with applause from all sides. Deputy Speaker Rob Mitchell congratulated the couple, ABC reported.The same-sex marriage legislation introduced in the House of Representatives is expected to pass easily after debates on a religious protection amendment, according to the report.In particular, the debates on amendments will focus on whether civil celebrants can be allowed to refuse to marry same-sex couples based on their own religious beliefs.