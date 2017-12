© Larry Downing/Reuters



A former employee for the NSA who worked to infiltrate foreign computer networks has admitted to illegally taking classified documents from the agency. Among the details of the case shrouded in mystery is the date he was charged.Former National Security Agency employee Nghia H. Pho, 67, of Maryland, pleaded guilty in US District Court for the District of Maryland to one count of willful retention of national defense information, according to charges unsealed on Friday through a US Department of Justice statement.Although Pho's offense carries a possible 10-year sentence, prosecutors in the case agreed not to seek more than eight years. Pho remains free while he awaits sentencing, which has been scheduled by US District Judge George L. Russell for April 6, 2018. Pho's attorney, Robert C. Bonsib, will also be free to inquire about a more lenient sentence for his client, the New York Times reported.Pho, born in Vietnam, later became a naturalized American citizen, and. The exact date that Pho was charged in this case has not been confirmed, however, leading up to when his charges were unsealed.Although prosecutors working on Pho's case previously withheld many details related to his government work, in Friday's DOJ statement, prosecutors disclosed thatFurther, prosecutors stated thataccording to the DOJ statement.Unidentified officials from the US government, who could only speak about the classified details on the condition they remain anonymous, said thatthe Times reported.However, the charges against Pho state that he hadOne of the unnamed official saysaccording to the Times.Kaspersky Lab has in the past acknowledgedFurther, Kaspersky Lab has maintained thatThe charges come on the heels of another government investigation in relation to a larger breach of NSA security, in which the Wired reported. Some of the tools in that breach have allegedly been used for "ransomware" attacks that shut down or disrupt businesses, hospitals, railways and other enterprises around the world in 2017, the Times reported.Pho is the third former NSA employee to be charged by the agency in the past three years.Another person namedhad been a contract worker with the NSA in Georgia before she was arrested in June and charged with providing a single NSA document to The Intercept, according to court documents He was later indicted in February 2017 for violating the Espionage Act byBoth have pleaded not guilty, and are being held by authorities as they await trial for their alleged offenses.