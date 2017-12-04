© Riverside Police Department



"The suspect had recently been staying at the Simply Home Inn & Suites," Riverside police said in a statement. "It was there when he befriended [the] 8-year-old and 4-year-old male victims, who were also staying at this motel with their parents. The children were allowed to go into the suspect's room last night when the molestation occurred."

"This is going to affect not only the victims for a long time, but also our detectives and officers involved in this - to hear someone just be very open about what they've done, and they're only 18 themselves," said Officer Ryan Railsback of Riverside police said to local TV station ABC 7.

Bail has been set at $1 million for an 18-year-old California man who was turned into the police by his mother after confessing to molesting at least 50 children.Joseph Hayden Boston's mother flagged down a police sergeant outside Riverside Police Department at 3am local time on Saturday and said she wanted to turn in her son for suspected molestation.During an interview with officers Boston confessed to sexually assaulting the two boys in his motel room.Detectives from the Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit have launched an investigation. They believe he has victimized other children who have not yet come forward.Boston was arrested on counts of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center with bail set at one million dollars. Child Protective Services took custody of the two boys Boston assaulted on Saturday.