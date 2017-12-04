An elderly man was blindsided and knocked out in a random attack while walking on a Los Angeles sidewalk, and now the LAPD have released video of the assault in hopes that the public can help identify the attacker.In the video, two men are about to pass each other when the man on the right winds up to swing his backpack at the other man walking by.The man on the right follows the older man and then takes a vicious swing. The victim hits the deck tumbling down onto the sidewalk.and the suspected attacker had nothing covering his face.Shoppers outside the store where this happened were stunned by the video."That's awful. That's just a horrible individual," a woman shopper said."It's kind of scary this happened so randomly," added another man.The beating happened last month on LaBrea Avenue and Willoughby Street. The LAPD released the video to help drum up leads. Investigators say the attacker used a backpack to bash the victim in the head. It's not clear what was in it.Police say the attacker in the video is young and white or Asian.