What's he hiding?: Officer suspended for erasing teen girl's texts after she committed suicide
Rachel Blevins
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 02 Dec 2017 18:09 UTC
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Francisco Armando Olmos, 31, is now facing charges of obstruction of justice and computer trespass for allegedly deleting text messages, Snapchats, and even changing his contact information, on the phone of an 18-year-old girl while police were investigating her death, according to a report from RTV6.
The young woman, who has remained anonymous, joined the IMPD's Explorers program when she was 16 and was reportedly 18 when she met Olmos in January 2015. The officer, a 10-year veteran of the department, testified that the woman participated in several ride-alongs with him, at the rate of about one to two rides per month, for the next 10 months.
Olmos was also the first officer to respond to the scene when the woman was found dead in her bedroom on Nov. 2, 2015. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and it was determined that she had committed suicide.
According to the report, Olmos claimed he went to the woman's home to check on her after he grew concerned following a conversation he had with her on the phone earlier that day. He said that when he discovered the woman's body, he used her phone to call Officer Daniel Bullman, 34, the advisor of the IMPD Explorer Post where she was assigned.
While Olmos had the woman's phone, he also apparently deleted a series of messages he sent her in the hours before her death. As RTV6 noted, when other officers arrived and they recovered the woman's phone, they claimed they could not access it, because it was password protected. However, "the woman's brother told police that was unusual, because their phones were always lying around the house and didn't have passwords on them."
A report from the IndyStar noted that while it has been two years since the woman's death, investigators discovered that Olmos had deleted the messages, thanks to "advances in forensic technology that enabled police to unlock her cellphone and recover deleted messages."
The deleted messages directly contradicted the timeline Olmos gave police, and they revealed that both Olmos and Bullman called the woman multiple times and sent her several text messages, Snapchats and other social media messages in the hours before she died.
While Olmos has insisted that he did not have an intimate relationship with the woman, the report from RTV6 claims he said that he became concerned after he received a phone call from the woman saying she loved him, but she could not talk to him anymore.
The call records showed that on the day the woman died, she and Olmos talked on the phone for nearly 20 minutes around 2 a.m.; for nearly an hour around 8 a.m.; and then for about 10 minutes before 1 p.m. The woman's body was found at 4:30 p.m.
In addition to 16 calls to the woman's phone that went unanswered, at least 12 deleted text messages were recovered from Olmos, which said things such as, "Please don't do this to me," "Don't do this to me," and "You make me feel like this is really all my fault."
While Olmos was trying to get ahold of the woman, Bullman also sent her at least 16 messages on Snapchat. RTV6 noted that while Bullman has not been charged in relation to the case, "the woman's and Olmos' names came up in a case months later in which Bullman was charged with criminal confinement and domestic battery against his estranged wife."
According to the IndyStar, Bullman's wife told investigators that he was "involved with" the young woman, and became "erratic and delusional" after she died. Bullman was suspended without pay after he was arrested in May 2016. He is now facing a total of 13 charges, and he is set to go to trial on Dec. 18.
As for Olmos, he has been suspended with a recommendation for termination and is currently being held at the Marion County Jail on a $10,000 surety bond.
