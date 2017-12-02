The fighters of the Aidar battalion of the 54th Brigade of the Armed Forces have been forced to retreat from the villages they recently occupied in the Donetsk Peoples Republic.It is known that they suffered serious losses and eventually left their positions, which they had previously occupied near Gorlovka. This is reported by TsarGrad, referring to the data of the headquarters of the "ATO".According to Labai, the location of the occupied positions in the nearby lowland did not allow controlling the settlements.We note that this morning, the headquarters of "ATO" reported on an advance into the interior of the DPR: The "ATO" forces improved their tactical position on the Donetsk direction. This is stated in the message of the press center of the headquarters of the ATO on their Facebook page.The other day the deputy commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin said that the Ukrainian armed forces are preparing to seize two more settlements - Viktorovka and Staromarevka in the south of the Republic.We recall that on the night of November 22, Ukrainian armed forces, in particular the Nazi battalion Aidar, captured the village of Gladosovo near Gorlovka.Later it was reported that Ukrainian occupiers were taking houses and robbing stores in the occupied villages.