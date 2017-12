"Kurt Volker is an experienced and tough-minded diplomat who knows how to combine principles and pragmatism into policy. He is widely respected across the political spectrum," said Paul Saunders, the executive director of the Center for the National Interest and a former George W. Bush administration official, in his comments on Kurt Volker's appointment as the Trump administration's special envoy charged with ending the war in Ukraine. "The fact that they appointed [Volker] is a sign this administration is serious about Ukraine," John Herbst, former US ambassador to Kiev, told Foreign Policy. "The United States remains fully committed to the objectives of the Minsk agreements, and I have complete confidence in Kurt to continue our efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine", said State Secretary Rex Tillerson, emphasizing that the Minsk accords were the basis for the diplomatic endeavor.Indeed, the hopes were high.His talks with Vladislav Surkov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were to promote the revival of the dialogue on the implementation of Minsk accords to resolve Ukraine's crisis. The US-Russia contacts were expected to give a new lease on life to the negotiation process as the Normandy group failed to get ahead.In a new interview for The Global Politico, Kurt Volker concluded that his recent meeting with Vladislav Surkov in Belgrade on November 13 on a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbass, was a "step back". In his answer to the question if President Trump wants peace, Volker said, "He wants Ukraine to get its territory back. It's crystal clear." He talked at length about the troubled relations with Russia despite Donald Trump's hopes to improve them.Overall, Volker said, prospects for peace are dim and there is an at least 80 percent chance that the fighting in Ukraine will spark again.This is a very provocative interview for a diplomat on active service, expressing official views.This approach can hardly be called constructive.It should be taken into account that his previous job was executive director of the institute started by Senator John McCain, a well-known Russia hawk. Besides, Kurt Volker took on the post only in a temporary, volunteer capacity, to make him care less about the consequences of what he says.Despite the statements made by Ambassador Volker, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesman, was reserved in his comments, sayingAccording to the Russian envoy, after the meeting Volker presented 29 separate paragraphs to the Russian side for consideration and Vladislav Surkov agreed with only three of them. The US insists that a UN contingent in Ukraine should be deployed throughout the entire disputed territory - from the contact line to the Ukrainian-Russian border stretch between Russia and the self-proclaimed republics - with no Russian forces operating as a part of international contingent.The supplies may provoke Russia into sending weapons to the other side of the conflict and, thus, escalate the already high tensions. Even if the US is sincere in its desire to bring peace, quite the opposite will happen. It should be noted that while arms supplies to inflame the conflict are an option, the US has never exposed its vision of the self-proclaimed republics' future.Kurt Volker knows better than others that gross irresponsibility and corruption reign supreme among the Ukraine's ruling elite.It happens that the Minsk accords are not considered to be the basis for negotiations anymore. Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has just said that the Minsk accords were "dead" and not worth talking about. He believes they "were needed for a ceasefire." It strikes the eye that neither Kurt Volker nor any other US official made a statement to condemn what Avakov said, as if the Ukrainian minister's statement had not contradicted the US position on the issue.Mr. Volker's mission as a US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations has come close to failure. It could have been otherwise, but the statements of the US envoy make believe that the stated desire for peace negotiations is insincere. Like in the case of the Normandy group's effort, the process is stymied and the expectations are dashed. There is still a fighting chance to rectify the situation if Mr. Volker changes his attitude and becomes as pragmatic as he was predicted to be.