The Post confirmed the confidential settlement reached between Gowdy and the Benghazi panel and Bradley Podliska after it appeared in a list of settlements released Friday by the congressional Office of Compliance. Gowdy is now the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.His December 2016 settlement , which covered the veterans status and retaliation claims, was reported by The Washington Post at the time without the settlement amount.Podliska's lawyer, Peter Romer-Friedman, declined in a phone interview to discuss the details of his client's settlement, citing a confidentiality agreement. However, he said he was not aware of any other such case brought against Congress and settled in the past five years."I can confirm that my client is one person who brought a veterans status discrimination and retaliation suit against Congress and that the case settled on terms that were satisfactory to my client," said Romer-Friedman, a civil rights attorney at Outten & Golden.A spokeswoman for Gowdy said he and Podliska "never met or communicated" during the latter's employment."The Benghazi Committee no longer exists. I would refer you to House Employment Counsel," Gowdy's spokeswoman Amanda Gonzalez wrote in an email, referring to the legal office that represents lawmakers.