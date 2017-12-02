Mohammad Suleiman 6 year old boy Down syndrome accused of terrorism
© Fox 26 (Screen capture)
Mohammad Suleiman, a 6-year-old Muslim boy with Down Syndrome who was accused of being a terrorist this week.
A substitute teacher in Pearland, Texas, called the police this week because she feared a 6-year-old Muslim boy with Down syndrome was a terrorist.

Fox 26 Houston reports that Mohammad Suleiman, the 6-year-old son of Pearland resident Maher Suleiman, got into trouble at school after his elementary school teacher called the police and told them that the boy kept repeating the words "Allah" and "boom."

"It's not true, he doesn't speak at all," said Suleiman of his son, who was born with Down syndrome chromosome 21.

The teacher's phone call to police prompted both a police investigation and a Child Protective Services investigation into the Suleiman family.

"The last three to four weeks have been the hardest of my life," said Maher Suleiman. "My wife and kids were crying a few days ago and I told them everything is fine."

The Pearland Police Department says that it has concluded its investigation and has found no need to take further action, while the Child Protective Services department says its investigation is ongoing.

